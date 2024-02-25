All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

The 12 most desirable places to live in Yorkshire according to people from here

We all know that Yorkshire is the best place to call home.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 25th Feb 2024, 14:05 GMT
Updated 25th Feb 2024, 14:23 GMT

With its bustling cities, charming seaside towns, historic villages and stunning countryside – we are spoilt for choice here in Yorkshire.

It is a tough question, but we asked our The Yorkshire Post readers to tell us where they think is the ‘most desirable’ area to live.

We trawled through hundreds of comments to pick out 12 of the most popular places. This is what people in Yorkshire had to say:

The historic city of York had many mentions when we asked our readers which area was the most desirable in Yorkshire. One reader summed it up perfectly. She said: "York - not as big as a big city, not small like a village. We are easily connected by railways to the north and south. We are just the right size and it's God's own."

1. York

The historic city of York had many mentions when we asked our readers which area was the most desirable in Yorkshire. One reader summed it up perfectly. She said: "York - not as big as a big city, not small like a village. We are easily connected by railways to the north and south. We are just the right size and it's God's own." Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Whitby was named several times as one of the most desirable places to live in Yorkshire. Those that live there say they would never leave, and there were plenty of city-dwellers in the comments saying they would love to retire by the sea at Whitby.

2. Whitby

Whitby was named several times as one of the most desirable places to live in Yorkshire. Those that live there say they would never leave, and there were plenty of city-dwellers in the comments saying they would love to retire by the sea at Whitby. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Another popular choice was the West Yorkshire village of Ilkley. One reader said: "My home town of Ilkley with its beautiful moors, Cow and Calf rocks and the lovely river Wharfe." It is also consistently named as one of the best places to live in the north in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

3. Ilkley

Another popular choice was the West Yorkshire village of Ilkley. One reader said: "My home town of Ilkley with its beautiful moors, Cow and Calf rocks and the lovely river Wharfe." It is also consistently named as one of the best places to live in the north in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Leeds was another popular choice for our readers - and who can blame them? The city has everything - including a bustling centre, plenty of shops, beautiful parks and close-knit suburbs.

4. Leeds

Leeds was another popular choice for our readers - and who can blame them? The city has everything - including a bustling centre, plenty of shops, beautiful parks and close-knit suburbs. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireYorkshire Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.