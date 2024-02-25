The 12 most desirable places to live in Yorkshire according to people from here

With its bustling cities, charming seaside towns, historic villages and stunning countryside – we are spoilt for choice here in Yorkshire.
It is a tough question, but we asked our The Yorkshire Post readers to tell us where they think is the ‘most desirable’ area to live.
We trawled through hundreds of comments to pick out 12 of the most popular places. This is what people in Yorkshire had to say:
1. York
The historic city of York had many mentions when we asked our readers which area was the most desirable in Yorkshire. One reader summed it up perfectly. She said: "York - not as big as a big city, not small like a village. We are easily connected by railways to the north and south. We are just the right size and it's God's own." Photo: James Hardisty
2. Whitby
Whitby was named several times as one of the most desirable places to live in Yorkshire. Those that live there say they would never leave, and there were plenty of city-dwellers in the comments saying they would love to retire by the sea at Whitby. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Ilkley
Another popular choice was the West Yorkshire village of Ilkley. One reader said: "My home town of Ilkley with its beautiful moors, Cow and Calf rocks and the lovely river Wharfe." It is also consistently named as one of the best places to live in the north in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Leeds
Leeds was another popular choice for our readers - and who can blame them? The city has everything - including a bustling centre, plenty of shops, beautiful parks and close-knit suburbs. Photo: James Hardisty
