There’s been a huge return in interiors to making a ceremony of everyday moments and the best example of this is how many of us are setting the table with pieces that wouldn’t look amiss in a Grandma’s house.Gingham seems to be the pattern of the moment and dainty florals are also making a comback on homeware pieces.Why is it that this look has made a comeback?

Style it: Floral side plate £6, Poppy dinner plate £7, and napkins £12 for a set of four from John Lewis.

Perhaps it’s because dressing a small, contained space like a dining table helps us create a zone that easily feels uplifting, complete and full of character, no matter what other decor surrounds it.

Or maybe it's still a response to staying in for so long, and the stimulation we now seek from our home. When the pieces in front of you are highly decorative, it’s hard to feel bored. Either way, the following will help you jump on the classic tablescaping trend:

Decorative cloth napkins have had a huge comeback and the more embellished the better. Scalloped edges and lace detailing will make every meal feel fancy.

Dinner candles will always enhance a table, but rather than going overly formal with a metal candelabra, instead you could seek out bright, shapely holders and pair these with twisted candles, which add extra interest.

Patterns on crockery that look like they have been hand painted will give you a joyful sort of look. Mix between squiggles, flowers and dots, in bright colours. You could even have a go at painting some yourself.

