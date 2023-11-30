The Telegraph has included 11 Yorkshire towns in a list of the best places to live in the north.
The newspaper has used data compiled by estate agents Savills, whose criteria include the number of residents in good health and with managerial occupations and higher-level qualifications as well as the average house price.
Although there are some regular perennials in the list, such as York and Harrogate which always rank highly in similar surveys, several locations that have become increasingly fashionable post-pandemic have crept in. Guiseley, on the Leeds and Bradford border, is a more affordable option than nearby Ilkley with the same train links to the cities. Brough, near Hull, has excellent transport links and new housing. Yarm’s nearest conurbation is Middlesbrough, but the charms of the Georgian market town have put it on the radar of buyers.
1. Yarm and Ingleby Barwick
Although the Teesside region is not renowned as a desirable area, Yarm and Ingleby Barwick are exceptions. Yarm is a Georgian market town with a stunning location on the River Tees and good shopping. It is close to the A19 and has trains to Northallerton for connections to the East Coast Main Line. It's long been a favourite of Middlesbrough FC footballers. Ingleby Barwick is nearby and both have large proportions of skilled workers and homeowners. Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Ilkley
More than half of the residents of the Victorian spa town have a degree and 84% are in good health. Ilkley is a gateway to the Dales, has trains to Leeds and Bradford, excellent shopping and highly-rated state schools. Property prices are high, however Photo: Gerard Binks
3. York
York has enjoyed a resurgence since the pandemic, with many London relocaters choosing the city for its connectivity. Many buyers, according to Savills, travel to the capital for work - but not every day. Prices have rised 20% in three years. Its appeal includes a liveable centre, historic attractions and good links to the countryside and coast. Photo: Asadour Guzelian
4. Knaresborough
Though touristy in summer, Knaresborough is a traditional market town with good road and rail links and well-regarded schools. On the River Nidd, it has a castle and access to countryside. Photo: Tony Johnson