The newspaper has used data compiled by estate agents Savills, whose criteria include the number of residents in good health and with managerial occupations and higher-level qualifications as well as the average house price.

Although there are some regular perennials in the list, such as York and Harrogate which always rank highly in similar surveys, several locations that have become increasingly fashionable post-pandemic have crept in. Guiseley, on the Leeds and Bradford border, is a more affordable option than nearby Ilkley with the same train links to the cities. Brough, near Hull, has excellent transport links and new housing. Yarm’s nearest conurbation is Middlesbrough, but the charms of the Georgian market town have put it on the radar of buyers.