The Telegraph names Yorkshire's Ilkley-Harrogate-York triangle as one of UK's top 10 'golden corridors' to live in - with Boston Spa a desirable village

The Telegraph has included a desirable stretch of semi-rural Yorkshire among its top 10 ‘golden corridors’ in the country for house-hunters.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 21st Oct 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 12:56 BST

Ilkley, Harrogate and York have long been nicknamed the ‘golden triangle’ in the region’s property market, and have now joined other affluent locations such as the Cotswolds in the list.

With an average house price £394,159 – brought down only by the size of York and range of housing in the city – but with homes in exclusive Ilkley more in the £540,000 range, Yorkshire’s golden corridor is nevertheless the most affordable in the top 10, which includes areas such as Cheshire’s footballer belt and the fashionable parts of the Devon coast.

The Telegraph spoke to an estate agent who recommended Boston Spa, near Wetherby, as one of the most desirable villages within the zone. The area developed as a spa resort in the Georgian period, but lost out on a direct rail link later in the 19th century and was overtaken in popularity by Harrogate. Much of the architecture from its boom years remains and hydropathic buildings have been converted into houses and apartments. Nowadays, it is close to the Leeds United training ground and has good schools, a thriving high street, sports club, library and easy access to the River Wharfe.

Boston Spa has been picked out as one of the hotspots within Yorkshire's golden corridorBoston Spa has been picked out as one of the hotspots within Yorkshire's golden corridor
The agent added that a new development in the village which had initially been opposed by long-standing residents had brought new independent businesses to Boston Spa.

The recommendation for the more accessible end of the corridor is Tadcaster, famous for its breweries. House prices are lower but York is only 10 miles away and road connections are good, though it lacks a railway station.

Ilkley is described as having ‘arguably more charm’ than larger Harrogate, but Victorian townhouses close to the centre are now pushing the £1million mark.

The full article can be read here.

