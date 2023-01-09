The Times names Saltaire and Harome in Yorkshire in list of Britain's poshest villages

The Times has named Saltaire and Harome as Yorkshire’s poshest villages.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site near Bradford is second on a list of the 22 poshest villages in Britain, with a ‘posh’ rating of three stars out of five.

Despite Saltaire’s popularity as a place to live, it is known more for its creative spirit and independent businesses than traditional definitions of ‘posh’, particularly as the Victorian mill village lacks large properties. Most of the housing built by Sir Titus Salt in the 1850s is terraced workers’ cottages.

The Times described the area as ‘beautiful in a bricky, cobbled’ way and praised the David Hockney work on show at Salts Mill as well as the Waterside Bistro in nearby Shipley, which was reviewed by food critic Giles Coren.

Salts Mill and the canal

Twelfth on the list is Harome in the North York Moors, a more rural spot with a duck pond, 14th-century Michelin-starred pub The Star Inn, and access to the nearby National Park. Helmsley’s tearooms are mentioned and properties owned by large local estates such as Fitzwilliam Malton.

Just outside Yorkshire, the estate village of Barningham made the list. Historically part of the North Riding, it was transferred to County Durham in the 1970s. It has been owned by the Milbank family of Barningham Park since 1690 and they have restored the village pub, which now has a gastronomic reputation. Cottages and buildings on the estate appeared in the original BBC adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small.

