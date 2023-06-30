Here are the best places to live by the water according to Rightmove - and one of them is located in Yorkshire.

What better way to embrace the sunny weather during the summer months than to live in a property that offers stunning views of the waterside.

Whether you prefer to roll up your trousers for an ankle-deep paddle, take a long swim, or remain on dry land to admire the incredible panoramic views, there are plenty of properties on sale with stunning sea views and lakeside vistas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From houses situated along coastlines, to lakeside homes with shallow water to paddle in, Rightmove has collated its best places to live. One of these properties is a 19th century mill conversion located in Halifax.

Beestonley Lane balcony, Barkisland, Halifax. (Pic credit: Rightmove)

The first on the list is an award-winning serene lake house in Saint Lawrence on the Isle of Wight set amid the glass-still water. Second in the list is a four-bedroom home on the waterfront in Portree, Isle of Skye.

A six-bedroom home in Cornwall is also in the list which has footsteps from the white sands of Maenporth Beach. Rightmove has also named a townhouse in Folkestone, Kent, one of the best places located just outside the village of Sandgate.

Built into the hillside, the five-bedroom home in Laxey on the Isle of Man has also been listed as one of the best places to live, with its spellbinding views of the surrounding greenery and ocean, its modern interior and multiple balconies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Grade II-listed home in Ramsgate, Kent, was also mentioned; the property is found on the edge of the peaceful marina.

Lastly, but certainly not the least, Beestonley Lane is a penthouse that used to be a mill in Barkisland, Halifax, that was used in the 19th and 20th centuries. It retains some of its 19th century features and is now a complex of flats, one of which is for sale. It includes the reinstated original mill pond and this flat has a balcony which overlooks the waters.

The unique former mill has been transformed into a beautiful three-bedroom and two-bathroom penthouse with the original mill turret, where you will find the main bedroom, and exposed brickwork and portholes. As well as a decked terrace that overlooks the water, there is an on-site leisure suite for use by residents.