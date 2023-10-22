New Office for National Statistics data has revealed which areas of Yorkshire have the highest average household incomes – and some of the results are surprising.

Suburbs and villages around the major cities of Leeds and Sheffield have the highest earners, and there are also predictable pockets of wealth in areas like Harrogate and Ilkley.

Yet some of the region’s most desirable places to live – including postcodes in the National Parks and along the coast – have household incomes that hover around the national average despite high property prices, perhaps indicative of their popularity with equity-rich retirees.

The wealthiest postcodes

Swanland is home to the East Riding's highest earners

While Leeds’ financial and legal sectors have long attracted high-earning professionals, it is actually two areas on the outskirts of Sheffield whose residents have the highest salaries. In Millhouses and Bents Green, the household average is £75,000, while in Fulwood and Lodge Moor it is £74,400. Another western suburb, Ecclesall and Greystones, is not far behind at £69,400. The city’s Peak District fringe is commutable for Manchester, as well as being one of the closest National Parks to a large urban area.

The next most affluent areas are all suburbs of Leeds or villages in the nearby Wharfe Valley. In Horsforth West, the household average is £61,400, and in Guiseley, Bramhope and Pool it is just above £60,000. Menston and Burley Moor recorded £62,800, as did Collingham, Rigton and Harewood. The Leeds ‘footballer’ belt villages of Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell figure is £60,000, and the city's northern suburbs were similar – £60,900 in Roundhay, £63,800 in Alwoodley and £62,600 in Adel.

Other pockets of wealth where income is between £50-60,000 are found around Harrogate, Ilkley, the East Riding, York, Skipton, Richmondshire and Doncaster.

Leeds, Bradford and the Wharfe Valley

Ilkley's retired population means it has slightly lower household incomes than the north Leeds suburbs

In Leeds, concentrations of high earners are found in: Colton, Austhorpe and Whitkirk (£56,200); Chapel Allerton (£59,600); Roundhay West (£60,900); Roundhay Park and Slade Hill (£59,700); Alwoodley (£63,800); Adel (£62,600); Collingham, Rigton and Harewood (£62,800); Bramhope and Pool (£60,900); Horsforth West (£61,400); Wetherby West (£59,800); Boston Spa and Bramham (£53,800); Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell (£60,800); Garforth East (£52,300) and Sherburn-in-Elmet and South Milford (£48,900).

Out into the Wharfe Valley, household incomes in Ilkley and Ben Rhydding are £58,600, in Addingham and Ilkley Moor £56,800, in Menston and Burley Moor £62,800 and in Guiseley £60,700. Bradford’s figures are generally low, but its trendiest postcode, the UNESCO World Heritage Site and mill village of Saltaire, has an average household income of £47,500.

The tourist-friendly village of Haworth, famous for the Bronte sisters, and nearby Oxenhope in the Worth Valley also have relatively high salaries for the Bradford district, at £41,200.

The Pennine fringe – Halifax, Huddersfield and the Colne and Calder Valleys

Saltaire has some of Bradford's highest salaries

Although the centres of the former textile towns of Halifax and Huddersfield struggle to attract high earners, villages in the Pennine fringes and along the M62 corridor do, according to the ONS data. Trendy Hebden Bridge, heart of the Yorkshire film and TV industry, has an average household income of £45,200.

A host of villages around Huddersfield are in the £40-45,000 bracket, including North and South Fixby, Bradley, Kirkheaton, West Golcar, Honley, Brockholes, fashionable Slaithwaite, Lepton and Flockton, as well as the Kirklees town of Mirfield. The market town of Holmfirth, famous for Last of the Summer Wine, has an average household income of £47,200, as do surrounding areas such as Upperthong, Holmbridge and Meltham – though the highest figure in the Huddersfield area is Shelley and Shepley, at £51,700. Calderdale’s higher earners, from £40-50,000, are clustered around Skircoat Green, Greetland, Stainland, Ripponden, Rishworth, Barkisland, Hipperholme, Northowram and Shelf.

Harrogate

Expected to have some of the highest earnings in Yorkshire, but it actually lags slightly behind the major cities. Knaresborough North and Spofforth, Burn Bridge and Huby top £56,000 per household, and Harrogate West, Pannal Ash, Stray, Hookstone, Killinghall, Hampsthwaite and Knaresborough South are all between £50-55,000. Slightly lower salaries are recorded in Ripon and Boroughbridge.

York

There’s considerable variation within the city itself, with high earners clustered in the surrounding villages. South Bank, Dringhouses, Rawcliffe and Clifton South, Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe are the only suburbs where incomes top £50,00 per household. The former two neighbourhoods, near the Knavesmire and Racecourse, recorded £56,800.

On the rural fringes, a number of villages have similar figures; Dunnington, Elvington, Wheldrake, Poppleton, Rufforth, Askham, Wigginton, Strensall, Barlby, Riccall, Church Fenton, Appleton, Wistow, Ouseburn, Hammerton, Tockwith, Linton, Tollerby and. Raskelf.

The Dales

Incomes vary considerably in the Dales, with distance from cities and number of retirees likely factors. In Skipton North and Barden Fell, average household earnings are £52,900, and in Grassington and Upper Wharfedale – All Creatures Great and Small country – £47,400. Yet in more remote areas like Settle, Horton-in-Ribblesdale, Ingleton and High Bentham, salaries fall below the £40,000 mark.

Further north in Hambleton and Richmondshire districts – the A1(M) corridor – incomes rise again. In Leeming, Pickhill and Thornton, on the edge of Northallerton, the figure is £53,000 and in Rudby and Ingleby £52,400. Dishforth, Baldersby, Markington and North Richmondshire are also just above the £50,000 mark. Bedale, Leyburn and Middleham – traditional Dales market towns – hover around £40,000, with Masham, Kirkby Malzeard and North Stainley on the Ripon fringe £46,800.

Doncaster

Yorkshire’s newest city, known for mining and heavy industry, does have some ‘golden’ neighbourhoods where incomes are higher than expected. In the suburb of Bessacarr Grange and Lakeside, households earn around £55,600. There are a number of other areas, mostly villages, where the average is around £45,000, including Old Cantley, Auckley, Finningley, Bawtry, Austerfield, Tickhill, Wadworth, Sprotbrough, Cadeby, Hampole and Hickleton – the latter a traditional estate village close to the A1(M).

Goole, Selby and Wakefield fringes

The melting pot of villages where East, West and North Yorkshire meet is popular with high earners because of its proximity to the major motorways. Incomes are between £43-49,000 in Snaith, Carlton, Hemingby, Osgodby, Selby South, Brayton, Barlow, Eggborough, Kellington, Smeaton, Howden South, Goole North, Monk Fryston, Byram, Methley, Glasshoughton, Outwood East, Robin Hood and Lofthouse.

The area’s highest earners are in Ackworth and Darrington, near Pontefract, where average household salaries are just over £50,000.

Hull and East Riding

Wealth has always flowed out of Hull into the East Riding, and despite the decline of many of the city’s traditional industries, higher earners still gravitate to the villages around Beverley and the western suburbs.

The biggest household incomes are found in Kirk Ella, North Ferriby and Swanland, at around £59,000 per property. Also above £50,000 are Hessle West, Brough, South Cave, Newbald, Little Weighton, Walkington, Bishop Burton, Woodmansey, Molescroft, Cherry Burton, Leconfield and Middleton.

Incomes are lower in Beverley – around £41,000 – and in at similar levels in the west Hull suburbs of Cottingham, Anlaby, Willerby and Newland Avenues.

The Wolds’ capital, Driffield, has families earning an average of £42,600 and in the village of Stamford Bridge, on the border of York and the East Riding, incomes are around £52,100.

Sheffield

The city’s western, Peak District fringe has a major cluster of large incomes. As well as Millhouses, Fulwood, Ecclesall and Greystone residents reporting around £70,000 in income per family, a large number of suburbs record figures of £50-60,000. They include the university neighbourhoods of Crookes, Endcliffe and Ranmoor; Sandygate, Crosspool, Brincliffe, Sharrow Vale; Nether Edge; Beauchief; Dore; Whirlow; Totley; Bradway; Oughtibridge and Bradfield.

Rotherham and Barnsley

Both towns have generally low household incomes, but there are pockets of relative affluence. The town of Penistone has an average of £44,700, and the villages around Thurgoland £50,000. Cawthorne, the Cannon Hall estate village, and nearby Silkstone recorded £44,000. In Rotherham, Wickersley, Bramley and Thorpe Hesley are the areas with the highest-paid workers, again at £44,000.

North York Moors and the coast

Geographical remoteness and seasonal industry means that some of Yorkshire’s most picturesque spots have relatively low incomes – in tourist haven Whitby, households earn less than £35,000 on average.

The moors towns and villages are home to the highest earners – in Helmsley and Ampleforth, incomes are around £44,700, and in Ayton and Snainton £44,900. On the coast, Burniston, Sleights and Fylingdales are around £41,000, the Esk Valley and Runswick Bay £40,800 and the genteel resort town of Saltburn £40,000.