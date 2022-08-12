Janus House, a much-loved family home with gorgeous gardens, is now on the market for the first time in a quarter of a century.

The 3,600 sq.ft barn conversion, for sale with Blenkin and Co. for £700,000, is in the Yorkshire Wolds village of Skerne, a short drive from Beverley.

The property is packed with character, including exposed beams and brickwork, period-style fireplaces, traditional panelled doors and rustic architraves and skirting boards.

The timber from the staircase is believed to have come from the Liverpool docks and the handrails from a public house in Driffield.

The beautiful interiors have been decorated using Farrow & Ball paints and include a double height reception hall and galleried first floor landing, a kitchen/breakfast room, a formal dining room, a morning room, orangery and a 22ft living room with Inglenook fireplace and multi-fuel stove.

Upstairs the whole of the first floor is double height rising into the eaves. There is a principal bedroom suite with en suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a bathroom..

Outside are three barns, a gym/office, double garage, greenhouse and glorious gardens.

Skerne village has a Grade I listed Norman church and is a mile from the river Hull/Driffield Canal on the Holderness Plain, just south of the market town of Driffield. It is twenty minutes drive from Beverley.

