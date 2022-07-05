This beautifully restored home near York is for sale with glorious gardens

Andy Milson and Stewart Archdale were living in central York when they decided to swap city living for a more rural setting. “We just fancied a change of lifestyle and we wanted more space,” says Andy. The couple have never regretted the decision to move to The Elms, a beautiful historic house in the village of Bubwith, which is now for sale for £925,000 with Carter Jonas, but before they could call it their dream home, they had to go through a baptism of fire.

“It was a renovation project and, for us, that was a steep learning curve as we hadn’t done anything like it before,” says Andy.

Along with a radical but sensitive updating, they demolished a dividing wall to create a kitchen-dining space, installed underfloor heating, a biomass boiler, new glazing and an outdoor kitchen.

“We had a team of builders in to do the work but we acted as labourers, which was hard work, though we both lost weight,” says Andy. The couple’s attention to detail, hard work and flair for design is evident and the reward for their endeavours and expenditure is a perfect home. They are now selling to be closer to parents but Andy says: “We have been here for eight years and we have absolutely loved living here. It is brilliant for entertaining and the garden attracts wildlife, including deer and birds, including barn owls and curlews.”

He adds: It’s now time for a change. We have done city and rural living and we are now thinking of moving to a market town.”

The house dates from approximately 1694 and it retains many period features. The property also has views of the beautiful garden from the principal reception rooms and bedrooms and from the free-standing copper bath in the main en-suite bathroom. At the heart of the home is the kitchen. This opens into the dining area with inglenook fireplace. The ground floor also has a boot room, shower room, a cloakroom, a drawing room and a second sitting room. On the first floor, there is a main bedroom with dressing area and ensuite, three further bedrooms and a shower room. There is also a one-bedroom annexe with its own access.

The gardens are spectacular with a pond, an orchard and fruit and vegetable patch, old stable block and paddock plus direct access onto the riverside footpath. Contact: Carter Jonas, York, tel: 01904 558200, www.carterjonas.co.uk

1. An overview Bubwith is a pretty, well-served village with easy access to Selby and York Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales

2. Outdoor room The outdoor room complete with a Fuego pizza oven, BBQ, Belfast sink and plenty of preparation space. The ideal place for al fresco dining and entertaining. Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales

3. New kitchen The stylish kitchen with a place for everything Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales

4. Another view A boot room and shower room sit next to the kitchen Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales