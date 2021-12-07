This cottage for sale in the pretty Yorkshire village of Ebberston has had a stunning makeover

Wildwood Cottage has been treated to a super stylish update and now the three bedroom property in the village of Ebberston is on the market for £395,000 with Willow Green estate agents.

Tucked away in a peacefiul spot, the cottage has an entrance hallway, sitting room with log burner, conservatory with doors to garden, boot room/guest cloakroom and a kitchen/dining room with walk-in pantry. To the first floor are three good sized bedrooms, the house bathroom, a separate WC and a utility cupboard. Outside, the garden is raised and is mainly laid to lawn with a variety of plants and trees including pear and apple. There is also side access and gravelled space to the front of the house used for parking.

Ebberston is a small village lying south of the A170 and sits in a prime spot just a 20 minute drive from Scarborough, seven miles from PIckering and 10 miles from Malton. York is also easily accessable and is a 45 minute drive away. The village has a popular pub/restaurant and good local facilities are available in Pickering. Malton is approximately ten miles away, where there is a railway station and links to the mainline network. Fot details of the sale visit www.willowgreenestateagents.co.uk

1. A great entrance The soft white colour scheme allows the cottage features and furniture to shine Photo: Willow Green estate agents Photo Sales

2. Let there be light The siting room is full of natural lights thanks to the large windows, which are dressed with blinds Photo: Willow Green estate agents Photo Sales

3. Shaker kitchen The kitchen with bspoke handmade shaker kitchen units with Belfast sink and solid oak worktop, electric oven and induction hob. Photo: Willow Green estate agents Photo Sales

4. A place for everything The large sitting room with colour brought via books, cushions and the rug Photo: Willow Green estate agents Photo Sales