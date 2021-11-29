This beautiful home for sale in Scarborough's Old Town is a gorgeous Georgian with sea views

This beautiful, Grade II-listed home in Scarborough’s historic Old Town has been treated to a fabulous makeover in recent years and now it is on the market for £430,000 with CPH. Its owners Owen and Anne Roberts bought the property on Princess Street in 2017 after pursuing a plan to move from London to Owen’s native Yorkshire. “We wanted to move to the coast and, as I grew up in Malton and have family in Scarborough, this seemed the logical place to be,” he says.

Their search for a historic property led them to the Old Town and a property in need of updating. “We had experience in renovating old properties so this was a gift. It was structurally sound but needed a refresh,” says Anne.

The couple were qualified for the task as they run a decorating and interior design business specialising in period homes. The old kitchen and bathroom were replaced and new flooring laid. The woodchip was stripped off and the walls painted in calming neutrals, blues and greys.

The stylish sitting room

“We brought it into a modern state while retaining the Georgian charm and all the original features, including the wonderful staircase,” says Owen, who adds that he and Anne are selling to move closer to their grown-up children and their grandchildren. “We love it here and are leaving with a heavy heart but we miss our children and that was emphasised in lockdown, hence the move south. I wish we could take this place with us.”

The property, which dates to 1750, is in a quiet spot just round the corner from the harbour and has sea views from the bedroom window. It has a lower ground floor entrance vestibule with an inner door to a dining room, a study and an inner hall with generous storage and stairs to the ground floor.

Due to having its own entrance, this floor could be used as a self-contained holiday let, subject to planning consents. On the ground floor, there is an entrance vestibule and hall with built-in storage and a door to the garden, a sitting room and a stunning kitchen/diner with original panelling on one wall. On the first floor, there is built-in storage, two double bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC. There are two double bedrooms on the second floor. Outside, there is a pretty walled garden,

The Georgian townhouse in the sought-after Old Town area of Scarborough

The kitchen/dning room

The walled garden

The kitchen window seat with views over the large garden

The house is full of character and has a beautiful stairway

One of the spacious bedrooms