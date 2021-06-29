Blackburn House in the hamlet of Thorpe, near Burnsall, is for sale as a whole or in three lots via Carter Jonas.

This idyllic Yorkshire Dales property for sale near Burnsall is setting hearts alight thanks to its location, exceptional long-range rural views and its potential. Blackburn House in the pretty hamlet of Thorpe is on the market with Carter Jonas and comes with a gorgeous Grade II listed, three-bedroom home, a stone barn with planning permission for conversion into a holiday let or a three-bedroom local occupancy dwelling and an agricultural building and paddock.

The property is for sale via informal tender for the whole and also in lots. For the whole site, it is offers over £900,000. As lots, Lot 1, Blackburn House, is offers over £550,000. Lot 2, the stone barn, is offers over £250,000 and Lot 3, the agricultural building and paddock, is offers over £100,000. Offers should be submitted in writing. For details call Carter Jonas Harrogate on 01423 523423.

The sale of Blackburn House is a rare opportunity to buy a beautiful Dales home plus a barn with permission for conversion and an agricultural building.

The views of the Dales from Blackburn House are outstanding

The country kitchen with Aga and plenty of of original features

The pretty Grade II listed house is said to date from the late 17th century with mid/late 18th Century alterations. It was further extended in the late 1970s/early 1980s. It also comes with a south-facing garden.

