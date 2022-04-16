The best kitchens are the heart of the home and that’s what Louise Foxton was looking for when she began hunting for a new family-size house in north Leeds. It’s also why she initially disregarded the property that she and her husband eventually bought.

“I looked at this place a few times online because the location was great and there was a lot I liked about it but the kitchen was too small,” says Louise, who changed her mind when her husband, who works in the property sector, persuaded her to view the house in person. It was such a different experience from seeing it online. The lady who owned it had really loved it and brought her children up there and it felt very homely and happy.”

While the early 1900s house needed work, there was also potential to reconfigure the ground-floor area and extend to create a large living kitchen at the rear with a bedroom suite above and so the Foxtons put in an offer, which was accepted.

The new extenson brings light and views into the house

Since buying the house in mid-2019, they have re-roofed it, re-rendered it, replumbed, re-done the electrics, replaced windows and added the extension before decorating and re-furnishing the property, which was no mean feat while juggling two young children and a baby.

They lived in while the initial work was going on but the builder asked if the family could vacate the house and go on holiday while he and his team tackled the interior.

“We got back and there were holes in the floors and other issues that meant it really wasn’t sensible for us to live there with young children so we stayed with family until the work was finished,” says Louise.

Now, only the front sitting room retains its original use. The rest of the ground floor has been changed to create a utility, boot room and downstairs cloakroom in place of the old kitchen while the second sitting room is now a playroom. The extension is sensational with large areas of glazing on the ground and first- floor elevations, which makes the most of the beautiful rural views.

The kitchen with cabinets from Tom Howley, Harrogate, and light above from Jim Lawrence.

The living kitchen is enormous but cleverly zoned with a large kitchen area, sitting area and dining space. It is filled with natural light from the glazed extension, along with a glazed lantern above the dining table. The kitchen with Shaker-style cabinets is from Tom Howley, of Harrogate. “I was inspired by a few accounts I follow on Instagram that have a Tom Howley kitchen. I really like the look, feel of the cabinets and they are good value considering the quality,” says Louise, who is equally pleased with the Bertazzoni range cooker, which was recommended by the team at Tom Howley.

Bertazzoni is a long-established family business founded in Italy that now has a UK head office in the North-West. “We researched the brand and it had very good reviews and we also loved the industrial look of it and wanted a big as cooker rather than an induction hob so while it was an investment item it has been worth it,” adds Louise.

The units and island are in Tom Howley colours similar to Farrow & Ball Cornforth White, a soft grey, and Railings, a blue-black. The island has a butcher’s block built in, adding another texture, and the seating is from Cox & Cox with the lights above from Jim Lawrence. The utility room is just as smart but is fitted with less expensive units from Howdens.

In the side entrance hall, there is a fabulous coat and shoe cabinet built to Louise’s design. It features coat hooks, with some low down so that young children can reach them, as well as a bench and shoe storage.

The Bertazzoni range cooker, which was recommended by the team at Tom Howley.

Panelling or beading to give a panelled effect was installed in the hall and stairs and in some of the rooms. “It is simple to do but it adds so much interest,” says Louise, who also gave the front sitting room a major makeover. An antique fire grate and a new fire surround painted deep blue add a cosy feel while the new ceiling rose and a chandelier from Wayfair bring sparkle and a touch of opulence.

Upstairs, the extension has provided space for a new, extra large main bedroom with an ensuite. The cost and the hassle of living through the renovation and extension have been well worthwhile, though Louise admits she was suffering from “decision fatigue” by the end of it.

“We haven’t had the house revalued so we don’t know whether we have added as much value as we have spent but that doesn’t matter because that’s not why we did the project,” she says. “We love the house and it works really well for us and we expect to be here for the mid-term at least.”

Follow Louise on Instagram @ourbramhopeproject. Her own favourite Insta accounts are @houseninedesign and @lydiamillenhome

The glazed extension has added space and light in the open plan living kitchen

Useful Contacts: Tom Howley kitchens, Harrogate, www.tomhowley.co.uk; Bertazzoni range cookers, www.uk.bertazzoni.com; Neptune furniture and paint, www.neptune.com; Jim Lawrence lighting, www.jim-lawrence.co.uk; Cox & Cox, www.coxandcox.co.uk

This children's bedroom is pretty in pink

Panelling or beading to give a panelled effect was installed in the hall and stairs and in some of the rooms

An antique fire grate and a new fire surround painted deep blue add a cosy feel while the new ceiling rose and a chandelier from Wayfair bring sparkle and a touch of opulence.