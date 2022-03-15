This village house for sale in lower wensleydale comes with a building plot

Ivy Dene, a detached, four-bedroom house now for sale at £650,000 with Beadnall Copley, was once Kirkby Malzeard's village chapel and in the 1930s it was the site of one of the UK’s first youth hostels.

The historic property, which dates to 1802, is now a much-loved home that still has plenty of potential. Natalie Palk bought it nine years ago after renting a home in Kirkby Malzeard and says: “I knew it was the right place to buy because it has everything you need and more.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That includes a petrol station and garage, a GP surgery, a primary school, village shop, a butchers, a pub, fish and chip shop, a hair salon, and a tearoom. It is also in the catchment area for the much sought-after Ripon Grammar School. The vibrant village, which sits between Ripon and Masham, has both Wensleydale and Nidderdale on its doorstep and is surrounded by glorious Yorkshire countryside.

Ivy Dene in Kirkby Malzeard

Since buying the property, Natalie has carried out a comprehensive and sensitive modernisation, retaining original features, including the period fireplace in the sitting room.

She also gained planning permission to create a separate detached home on the site of a large outbuilding in the grounds, which leaves the new owner with an option to develop or to keep the outbuilding for another purpose.

Natalie, who is selling to move closer to family in the West Country, says: “I am very sad to be leaving this lovely, friendly village. I have enjoyed living here. It’s wonderful for walking, dog walking and for horse riding and I am going to miss it when I leave.”

The house has almost 2,000 sq.ft of space and includes a central reception hall, 22 ft, recently refitted, dining kitchen with integrated appliances plus French doors to the rear patio and garden beyond. There is also a sitting room with multi fuel stove, a dining room and a utility/snug. On the first floor, there are four generous bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom and a house bathroom.

The rear of the property with an outbulding with permission to convert into a home

Outside is the large outbuilding and a south-facing garden, mainly laid to lawn with an Indian stone patio and ample parking. Andrew Beadnall of Beadnall Copley says: “This is a charming, double-fronted, stone built detached period family home occupying a most central location on the Main Street of this coveted and well-werved village with the Cathedral City of Ripon in striking distance.”

Contact: Beadnall Copley, tel: 01765 698100, www.beadnallcopley.co.uk

The historic house has been carefully updated

The large kitchen area

Views over the garden

One of the large., light-filled bedrooms