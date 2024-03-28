The lodge at Thornton Cemetery had been included on a list of more than 150 properties Bradford Council plans to sell off to raise millions in an attempt to balance its books.

The three-bedroom property off Thornton Road went under the hammer at an online auction by Pugh that ran from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After all bids were received the property sold for £130,000.

Thornton Cemetery Lodge

The listing described the vacant building as a “stone-built, detached and imposing property which formerly served as a gate-house for Thornton Cemetery”.

It added: “The property offers accommodation over two storeys and features generous living accommodation on the ground floor, with three good-sized bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

“Requiring a scheme of renovation, the property holds great potential and is sold with vacant possession.”