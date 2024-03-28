Thornton Cemetery: Lodge on grounds of Bradford cemetery sold at auction
The lodge at Thornton Cemetery had been included on a list of more than 150 properties Bradford Council plans to sell off to raise millions in an attempt to balance its books.
The three-bedroom property off Thornton Road went under the hammer at an online auction by Pugh that ran from Tuesday to Wednesday.
After all bids were received the property sold for £130,000.
The listing described the vacant building as a “stone-built, detached and imposing property which formerly served as a gate-house for Thornton Cemetery”.
It added: “The property offers accommodation over two storeys and features generous living accommodation on the ground floor, with three good-sized bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.
“Requiring a scheme of renovation, the property holds great potential and is sold with vacant possession.”
Bradford Council needs to raise around £60m from the sale of assets to prevent effective bancruptcy.
