Thornton Cemetery: Lodge on grounds of Bradford cemetery sold at auction

A council owned cemetery lodge has sold for £130,000 at auction.
By Chris Young
Published 28th Mar 2024, 08:47 GMT

The lodge at Thornton Cemetery had been included on a list of more than 150 properties Bradford Council plans to sell off to raise millions in an attempt to balance its books.

The three-bedroom property off Thornton Road went under the hammer at an online auction by Pugh that ran from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After all bids were received the property sold for £130,000.

Thornton Cemetery LodgeThornton Cemetery Lodge
Thornton Cemetery Lodge

Get the latest news, straight to your inbox, with one of the Yorkshire Post’s newsletters

The listing described the vacant building as a “stone-built, detached and imposing property which formerly served as a gate-house for Thornton Cemetery”.

It added: “The property offers accommodation over two storeys and features generous living accommodation on the ground floor, with three good-sized bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

“Requiring a scheme of renovation, the property holds great potential and is sold with vacant possession.”

Bradford Council needs to raise around £60m from the sale of assets to prevent effective bancruptcy.

Related topics:Bradford CouncilBradfordYorkshire Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.