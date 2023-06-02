All Sections
Three-bedroom Yorkshire home goes up for sale with a huge Peaky Blinders mural in the lounge

A three-bedroom home has gone up for sale with an interesting feature - a wall with a huge Peaky Blinders mural.
By Ben Barry
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:52 BST

The property is located in Darnell Green, Middlesbrough, and looks like any other home from the outside. On closer inspection, the end-of-terrace house has a feature wall in the living room dedicated to BBC hit show Peaky Blinders.

The painted mural features the show's most popular characters including Tommy Shelby played by Cillian Murphy, Arthur Shelby played by Paul Anderson, Polly Gray who was played by the late Helen McCrory, and Grace Burgess played by Annabelle Wallis.

The property is listed as "ready to move into" and has three bedrooms and a wrap-around garden. The ground floor has a well-lit lounge which features the Peaky Blinders mural spanning the length of the room - which is 3.78m x 5.46m.

The living room with the muralThe living room with the mural
The living room with the mural

The property is currently listed with Manners & Harrison for £120,000.

Sophie Hewitson, Manners & Harrison branch manager, said: "It is very unusual for a home to have a mural like this. It might help the house to sell."

The front of the houseThe front of the house
The front of the house
