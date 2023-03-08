Through the keyhole of incredible Tudor castle style home on terraced Wakefield street
A medieval-style home on a terraced Wakefield street has gone viral across the country – with a price tag of just £110,000.
By Daniel Sheridan
1 hour ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 10:46am
The one bedroom home on Mortimer Row in Horbury has been completely decked out with Tudor style decoration throughout.
The listing for the home on Rightmove has been shared across the country hundreds of times with an anticipated ‘battle’ by buyers expected.
Have a look around courtesy of Rightmove and William H Brown (all credit Rightmove/William H Brown):
