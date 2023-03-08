News you can trust since 1754
Listed on Rightmove, the mid-terraced house is on Mortimer Row in Horbury and on the market for £110,000.
Through the keyhole of incredible Tudor castle style home on terraced Wakefield street

A medieval-style home on a terraced Wakefield street has gone viral across the country – with a price tag of just £110,000.

By Daniel Sheridan
1 hour ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 10:46am

The one bedroom home on Mortimer Row in Horbury has been completely decked out with Tudor style decoration throughout.

The listing for the home on Rightmove has been shared across the country hundreds of times with an anticipated ‘battle’ by buyers expected.

Have a look around courtesy of Rightmove and William H Brown (all credit Rightmove/William H Brown):

It has one bedroom and one bathroom with a low maintenance and enclosed garden to the rear.

1. For auction

Wooden beams painted on the wall of the living room.

2. Beams

An entrance fit for a King - or Queen.

3. Entrance

The lounge area of the propery.

4. Living area

