'Unlivable' house with missing ceiling, bare walls and no water supply for sale for £15,000

27 Sydenham Place, near Peel Park, is described as currently being “unlivable” with sections of floor and ceiling missing, bare walls and no water supply.

The three storey back to back property will go under the hammer at an online auction by Pugh Property.

It was originally listed to go to auction in June along with a number of other Council owned houses, but this lot was postponed.

The 'unlivable' house in Bradford

Another local authority owned home, 3 Cranbrook Street in Clayton, will be available at the same auction. It is a one bedroom house that is also in need of a major refurbishment. It has a guide price of £40,000.

Current housing policies at Bradford Council include buying long empty properties to sell them on – bringing them back to use.

A council spokesperson, said: “Empty properties can often blight neighbourhoods, attract antisocial behaviour and have a detrimental impact on communities. They are also a wasted resource.

“Our empty homes team seeks to bring long term empty properties back into use through various approaches ranging from advice, financial assistance through grants and loans through to compulsory purchase.

“Properties are only purchased through compulsorily purchase as a last resort and only where other approaches encouraging owners to bring their houses back into use themselves have been unsuccessful.