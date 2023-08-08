A new partnership between English Heritage and the National Trust gives access to the whole Hardwick estate for the first time.

Visitors can discover the full story of Bess of Hardwick with access to both the Old Hall and New Hall.

Hardwick Old Hall has undergone a seven month long conservation project to protect the Hall's 400-year-old plaster friezes. Once the finest of their age, and a display of Bess of Hardwick's status and wealth, the Old Hall’s decorative plaster panels have long been exposed to the elements for two centuries.

Now, using a range of specialist skills, experts have managed to stabilise and preserve these original features, which depict beautiful plants and animals as well as allegorical scenes.

On the whole west wall – which faces out across the valley and is more exposed to weather damage – the team have completely reinstated the render on the building. The old render was analysed so that the new mix matches what was there historically and has been traditionally applied.Visitors can explore the gardens around the hall and the Grade I listed parkland and see how English Heritage’s £1.3million conservation project has conserved the site for future generations.

Photographer Nick Rhodes has taken these great photos.

