The RHS Flower Show, previously held at Tatton Park, will be held in South Yorkshire for the very first time next year. The flower show celebrates the best of UK horticulture, design and talent, and is being hosted in new locations next year promote gardening to as many people as possible.

Helena Pettit, RHS director of shows, commercial and innovation, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be introducing a new RHS Show at Wentworth Woodhouse next year.

“It’s a beautiful location with historic gardens but also part of an area that has big plans for regeneration that we’re proud to play a part in. Working with Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and Rotherham Council we’ll be able to reach out to local communities, schools, designers, nurseries and all the stakeholders that the RHS collaborates with and we’re excited about the opportunities these new partnerships will offer.

“As with all RHS events we plan meticulously, including working closely with Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, local statutory groups, the emergency services and public consultations so that we can deliver a world-class horticultural show that is sensitive to its environment and its communities.

"We hope the show will inspire and welcome more people than ever to experience the joy and benefits of gardening.”