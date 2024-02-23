Where are the best places to buy a house with a garden in Yorkshire?

The soaring costs of homes for first-time buyers have reached unprecedented levels, posing challenges for many in meeting the rising mortgage expenses. Nevertheless, for numerous families, the availability of a garden space holds significant importance in choosing the ideal location to embark on their new life journey.

In response to this demand, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have jointly produced the Garden Space Report. This report helped rank areas in Yorkshire based on the extent of outdoor space available, unveiling the top locations to purchase houses with gardens in the county.

Key Findings:

Home garden space in West Yorkshire.

Leeds is the best area to buy a house with garden space in Yorkshire as they have the highest private outdoor space with 57,691,085m2.

Craven, a district in North Yorkshire, has the lowest amount of home private green space with only 7,575,472m2.

Yorkshire has a total of 6,479,299,159m2 home green space area.

Top 5 areas in Yorkshire to buy a house with garden space (m2)

Leeds has the most home garden space in Yorkshire with a massive 57,691,085m2. The current population of the city is 812,000.

East Riding of Yorkshire - 53,916,008m2

Second on the list is the East Riding of Yorkshire area, having a garden space area of 53,916,008m2. The latest Census shows East Riding of Yorkshire to have a total population of 342,200, an increase of 2.4% from 344,200 in 2011.

With a population of 556,500, Sheffield is the third area with the most home green space in Berkshire at 22,462,675m2.

Kirklees has 433,200 living in their local authority and have one of the highest amounts of home green space in the county, with a total 36,314,905m2 area.

Bradford rounds out the top five list, with the city having a home green space area of 35,453,003m2. The population of this area is 546,400.

Areas in Yorkshire ranked by their private garden space

Rank | Area | Garden Space Area (m2)

1 - Leeds - 57,691,085

2 - East Riding of Yorkshire - 53,916,008

3 - Sheffield - 39,851,566

4 - Kirklees - 36,314,905

5 - Bradford - 35,453,003

6 - Doncaster - 32,472,944

7 - Wakefield - 31,118,417

8 - Rotherham - 24,970,729

9 - Harrogate - 24,539,307

10 - Barnsley - 23,230,044

11 - York - 17,976,348

12 - Calderdale - 17,182,318

13 - Kingston upon Hull - 13,965,494

14 - Selby - 13,483,629

15 - Ryedale - 13,060,823

16 - Scarborough - 12,894,707

17 - Richmondshire - 7,965,270

18 - Craven - 7,575,472

Methodology: