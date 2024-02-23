Where are the best places to buy a house with a garden in Yorkshire?
The soaring costs of homes for first-time buyers have reached unprecedented levels, posing challenges for many in meeting the rising mortgage expenses. Nevertheless, for numerous families, the availability of a garden space holds significant importance in choosing the ideal location to embark on their new life journey.
In response to this demand, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have jointly produced the Garden Space Report. This report helped rank areas in Yorkshire based on the extent of outdoor space available, unveiling the top locations to purchase houses with gardens in the county.
Key Findings:
- Leeds is the best area to buy a house with garden space in Yorkshire as they have the highest private outdoor space with 57,691,085m2.
- Craven, a district in North Yorkshire, has the lowest amount of home private green space with only 7,575,472m2.
- Yorkshire has a total of 6,479,299,159m2 home green space area.
Top 5 areas in Yorkshire to buy a house with garden space (m2)
Leeds - 57,691,085m2
Leeds has the most home garden space in Yorkshire with a massive 57,691,085m2. The current population of the city is 812,000.
East Riding of Yorkshire - 53,916,008m2
Second on the list is the East Riding of Yorkshire area, having a garden space area of 53,916,008m2. The latest Census shows East Riding of Yorkshire to have a total population of 342,200, an increase of 2.4% from 344,200 in 2011.
Sheffield - 39,851,566m2
With a population of 556,500, Sheffield is the third area with the most home green space in Berkshire at 22,462,675m2.
Kirklees - 36,314,905m2
Kirklees has 433,200 living in their local authority and have one of the highest amounts of home green space in the county, with a total 36,314,905m2 area.
Bradford - 35,453,003m2
Bradford rounds out the top five list, with the city having a home green space area of 35,453,003m2. The population of this area is 546,400.
Areas in Yorkshire ranked by their private garden space
Rank | Area | Garden Space Area (m2)
1 - Leeds - 57,691,085
2 - East Riding of Yorkshire - 53,916,008
3 - Sheffield - 39,851,566
4 - Kirklees - 36,314,905
5 - Bradford - 35,453,003
6 - Doncaster - 32,472,944
7 - Wakefield - 31,118,417
8 - Rotherham - 24,970,729
9 - Harrogate - 24,539,307
10 - Barnsley - 23,230,044
11 - York - 17,976,348
12 - Calderdale - 17,182,318
13 - Kingston upon Hull - 13,965,494
14 - Selby - 13,483,629
15 - Ryedale - 13,060,823
16 - Scarborough - 12,894,707
17 - Richmondshire - 7,965,270
18 - Craven - 7,575,472
Methodology:
- The data around access to gardens and public green spaces in Great Britain was taken from the Office for National Statistics.
- To find out the population of each area in both top five lists, we used data from the 2021 Census report which is the most recent publication on the population of each place in the UK.
- We then downloaded the recent ‘Access to Garden Space, Great Britain’ dataset and pulled out the data for areas in Yorkshire.
- From this we then pulled out the ‘private outdoor space total area (m²)’ section in the ‘Housing’ tab to find the places with the highest and lowest amount of home green space. This sorted the list from highest to lowest to create the rankings.