The architecture critic Oliver Wainright wrote: “The new Magdalene library is an accomplished reinterpretation of tradition and “settled” was the adjective that the then-master of the college, Dr Rowan Williams, kept returning to during the design process, to describe how he wanted the library to feel, and McLaughlin has responded deftly with a building that has a timeless air.

Such architecture should be the benchmark to which we all aspire in the creation of buildings, taking the care to study the context and to then produce a building which seems as though it was always meant to be. Timeless in fact.

This level of design can be applied to the most humble of buildings, so that they sit comfortably in their surroundings and the challenge to the casual observer is trying to appreciate the reasoning behind their creation.

The New Library at Magdalene College

When assessing buildings, try to understand the parameters around why they were created. Be inquisitive and think about the constraints. What is the building responding to? Is it a suitable neighbour? Does it exhibit calmness? Does it feel right?

Looking at buildings quizzically will help shape our understanding of architecture and in so doing, help us make more informed decisions when we come to buy property, or even commission our own building.

Creating your own property is, for most of, a once in a lifetime experience. It is daunting to be presented by a blank canvas and the common response, is to copy an already built project.

Yet, if we encourage the uniqueness of each person, then we are able to create a bespoke contextual solution, a solution like Magdalene which sits perfectly in its surroundings, at one with the built and natural environment.

In preparing designs, account has to be taken of the scale and material nature of surrounding buildings and the local environment.

We see many "fashionable” buildings, which I know in a few years’ time will look tired and outdated.

In 1915, architect CFA Voysey wrote: “And hence it is that we seek to show that by encouraging the individual to look for the signs of ethical ideas in material things, he will thereby attain spiritual culture and true distinction, and the joys of life will become more rich and fruitful. Life will be more beautiful, and our influence more acceptable.”

If we want to be a sustainable society we have to appreciate this and depart from the notion that a poor quality environment is the norm and all we can expect from developers, planners and politicians.

