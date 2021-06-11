The spa and swimming pool. The pool is lined i stainless steel, which helps keep bacteria at bay

Adrian Harris happily admits that he will be out of pocket after turning what was a five-bedroom house in the village of Flockton into one of Yorkshire’s most spectacular, no-expense-spared, top-end homes.

While most people now have their eye on the end value when extending and refurbishing a property, Adrian had only one goal when he bought the house in 2013: to create the perfect, long-term home for his family.

“I couldn’t find what I wanted so I decided to create it here because I liked the location. It is peaceful and Flockton has a lovely rural aspect with walks from the door but it also has great links to the M1 and M62. I knew there was a ceiling price for this property and that I was going to go past it with all the work I was doing but it just had to be and I class the loss as living expenses,” he says.

Coachgates has been extended both up and out after a no-expense-spared makeover. It is also energy efficient thanks to a ground source heat pump and solar panels.

While the enormous spend and original cost of the house adds up to £4.3m, the property is on the market for £3m and the only regret businessman Adrian has is that he couldn’t stay longer.

“Since I started this project I have had three grandchildren so I am moving to the North East to be closer to them. It’s also where my business is based so it makes sense, though I didn’t think I’d be leaving the house so soon.”

Coachgates, which he extended up and out to span 9,218 sq.ft, id now on the market for £3m with Savills. It has a spa and a stainless steel, 15m swimming pool, which lowers the level of bacteria in the water. The kitchen/dining room is by KC Design and there is a state-of-the-art cinema room.

There is also a car gallery/showroom for up to six cars, which is open plan to the lounge area so car enthusiast Adrian can enjoy looking at his vehicles. This is beautifully lit, decorated and is climate controlled. There is aso Barrisol ceiling, speaker system and two car underground lift.

The six-bedroom property, which has home automation and a one-bedroom guest annexe, is also eco-friendly and cost-effective to run thanks to ground source heat, solar panels and triple glazing. Outside, there are four acres of paddock and woodland.

Flockton is a pretty rural village less than five miles from the M1 motorway, equidistant from Huddersfield and Wakefield, and within commuting distance of Leeds and Manchester. The village is home to a primary school and two pubs while the George & Dragon Gastro Pub is close by.

The kitchen dining room designed by KC Design with a four meter kitchen island and integrated Miele appliances, including a full size wine cooler and Quooker hot and cold filter tap.

A lounge area with mural and views over countryside

One of the six bedroom suites