Why Yorkshire Instagram star Jack March has redecorated his front door in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

If there is a prize for the most fabulous door decorated in honour of the Platinum Jubilee, it should surely go to Jack March.Yorkshire-based Jack, an Instagram interiors star, created the tribute because he says: “I love the Queen and after two years of everyone feeling uncertain and celebrations missed, cancelled or forgotten, the Jubilee is a time to really celebrate.”

The front door of his double-fronted terraced house in York was already a rich red so he used blue spray paint and white gloss to create a patriotic Union Jack n honour of Her Majesty. He added a garland of union jack flags and a handmade wreath from Homemadehandmade.co.uk

Jack is a born creative with a prodigious talent for styling and decorating. He is also a dab hand at DIY and making bargain buys look like a million dollars. Little wonder that pictures of his home have helped make him an Instagram star, sought-after stylist and, most lately, an author. Jack, aka jackdmarch on Instagram; Joanne Hardcastle, aka hardcastletowers; Marie-Claire Jackson, aka thegingerhareofyorkshire; and Wendy Simpson, aka the_yorkshire_homestead; were spotted by a top publisher after gathering a huge following for their Instagram hashtag collaboration “The Story of my Home”.

Jack repainted his front door in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The result is a brilliant forthcoming book Story of My Home, published by Studio Press. It is full of inspiring photographs, advice and ideas on how to make a property look and feel great.

His style is eclectic and he shops everywhere from the top-end stores to B&M Bargains. He also loves vintage and antique buys.

Story of My Home, £14.99, is published by Studio Press. Find Jack March is on Instagram as jackdmarch. His lifestyle blog, Life in a Teacup, is at www.jackdmarch.com.

The door of Jack's home makes a statement about his love and respect for the Queen