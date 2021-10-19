Yorkshire residential property stars rewarded at event raising vital funds for Variety the children’s charity

This house near Oxenhope designed by Bramhall Blenkharn Leonard architects won Best Design

A new developer specialising in Passivhaus construction and a small but mighty architecture practice were among the winners at the Yorkshire Residential Property Awards 2021. The event, organised by Variety, the children’s charity, was held at New Dock Hall, Leeds, with David Flatman, sports pundit and former rugby union player, as compere.

The 2020 awards had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, so the time-frame for entries spanned a longer period to take account of projects completed earlier so that no individual or company missed out due to Covid. The hugely enjoyable evening proved that the region’s property industry is rich in innovation, talent, expertise and that vital ingredient for success in challenging times – resilience.

The best in the business were rewarded and, equally importantly, the awards evening also helped Variety raise funds for individual grants for children in Yorkshire who need wheelchairs and specialist equipment that is unavailable on the NHS.

Ian Ruthven, MD of Barratt Developments West Yorkshire won Property Personality of the Year

The Yorkshire Residential Property Awards sponsors for this year’s event were: Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP; Walker Morris LLP; The Yorkshire Post; DS.Emotion; Edward Architecture; Hampshire Trust Bank; Pegasus Planning Group Ltd; Manning Stainton; CEG and SCP. The award winners and runners up are as follows:

*Property Personality of the Year was awarded to Ian Ruthven, managing director of development for Yorkshire West. *The Rising Star Award went to Will Newett from Wetherby-based Newett Homes. *Best Residential Planning Consultant was Lichfields. The runners up were Johnson Mowat and ID Planning.

*Deal of the Year went to CEG for Oughtibridge Mills on the 110 acre Oughtibridge Mill estate. Runner up was Yorkshire Land for 37 acres of greenfield land for residential development in Penistone and Barratt & David Wilson Homes, Sky-House. *The ESG Award for sustainability/societal impact went to the supported living accommodation at Don Robins House and Regent Lodge, Leeds, by Brewster Bye Architects, St Georges Crypt, Leeds City Council and Vistry Partnerships. Runners up were The Green Building Store, Huddersfield and Pure Haus passive houses in Oakenshaw.

*Best Large Development of the Year (Over 25 units) was awarded to The Motor Works, Cononley, a mill conversion and new-build homes by Candelisa Ltd. Runners up were Thorpe Park by Redrow and Kelham Central by Citu Developments. *Best Small Development (25 units and under) went to Pure Acre Park and Pure Meadows by Pure Haus for their eco-friendly Passivhaus development in Oakenshaw. Runners up were Don Robins House and Regent Lodge, Leeds, and Advent Developments.

The team at Blenkin and Co. won the Best Small Estate Agency Award

*Best Design Project of the Year went to Bramhall Blenkharn Leonard Architects for Leeming House, near Oxenhope, which is a stunning newly-built home. Runners up were Waverley phase one, near Sheffield, by SkyHouse and Hudson Quarter, York, a mixed-use development by Fuse Studios. *Best Residential Developer of the Year was won by Citu Group Developments Ltd for the Climate Innovation District in Leeds and Little Kelham in Leeds, which are both groundbreaking in design, use of materials and energy-efficiency and designed to create a sense of community. Runners up were Hull-based Beal Homes and Redrow Yorkshire.

*Best Small Agent of the Year (three branches or fewer) went to York-based Blenkin & Co. for its outstanding marketing and client-focused approach. Runners up were Lister Haigh and David Phillip estate agents. *Best Large Agent of the Year (four branches or more) went to Simon Blyth Estate Agents, which has offices in West and South Yorkshire. Runners up were Richard Kendall estate agents and Dacre, Son and Hartley.

*Best Designer of Year went to Malton-based Bramhall Blenkharn Leonard. Runners up were Citu Developments architecture studio in Leeds and Arkle Boyce architecture practice, Leeds.

Charlotte Farrington, Regional Development Director of Variety, the Children’s Charity, says: “After two incredibly challenging years when our charity’s income streams were cut off due to fundraising events cancelled due to Covid, Variety and the Yorkshire Residential Property Awards came back in style.

The team at Simon Blyth estate agents won the Best Large estate agency award

“We enjoyed a fantastic event with a real sense of camaraderie and I for one was so happy to be back celebrating with friends and colleagues. Variety will forever be grateful to those in the Yorkshire residential sector for their ongoing support and it is thanks to their generosity that we are now able to call up the families still on our waiting list to let them know we are finally in a position to help and for that, those businesses that supported us at the event should be incredibly proud.”

She adds: “We at Variety are working harder than ever to address the shortfall we have

been faced with due to the pandemic and we are determined to help as many children and families as possible across our region. Our beneficiaries face and overcome far bigger than we

have faced and we aim to support them and make life that little bit easier.

“We had a fantastic shortlist and some very worthy winners this year. Yes, it was an opportunity to raise vital funds for Variety but it was also a chance for the residential property sector to come together and marvel

at all that they have achieved in what has been a very turbulent period.”

*The Yorkshire branch of Variety, the Children’s charity was founded over 50 years ago to raise money to help disabled and disadvantages children in our region.