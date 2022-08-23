Work is all set to start on a housing development of 300 homes in Beverley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on the Bishops Gate development in Beverley, which will be located on an 11-hectare site off Long Lane, will begin next month (September 2022) with sales expected to start on the 300-home development towards the end of the year.

Paul Thornton, Bellway Yorkshire’s divisional planning manager, said: “Bishops Gate will create in the region of 60 new jobs during the construction phase, and when sales commence and people start moving in, they will bring new money into the area and spend it locally, which will provide a boost for local businesses.

“On top of that there’ll also be significant infrastructure and leisure improvements made as a result of the substantial Section 106 contributions that we as a housebuilder make to the Local Authority during our time on site.”

How Bellway's Bishops Gate development will look when complete

The amount being invested by Bellway comes close to £3.5million and includes £1.3million in educational contributions, £228k towards the construction of a footbridge over the Hull to Scarborough rail line, £400k on off-site road improvements and £1.4million in recreational contributions.

The masterplan for the area in which Bellway will be building is widespread and includes the provision of new primary school places either within an extension of Keldmarsh primary school or provision for a new primary school on a later phase of the wider site development; new cycle and pedestrian routes; new leisure facilities; and the construction of two spine roads running between Minster Way and Woodmansey Mile.

"When planning to build anywhere our aim isn’t simply to build houses,” added Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director, Melanie Smith. “We’re here to create homes and communities that people will love in an environment they’ll be proud to call home.”