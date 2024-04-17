Work progressing on Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East’s 380 new-homes in Pocklington

Named Stewarts Reach and Wolds View, the developments will comprise 380 new homes across a selection of two, three and four bedroom energy-efficient homes. The developments will feature an array of house types including detached, semi-detached, terrace, bungalow and apartments.

Stewarts Reach and Wolds View are ideally situated for a wide variety of buyers. With only a short walk to Pocklington town centre, where you will be spoilt for choice with a great selection of shops, cafes and restaurants, it is an ideal place for first-time buyers and couples. Families will also enjoy being close to a fantastic range of schools including Woldgate School and Pocklington School.

Thank you for signing up!

Located in the beautiful East Riding of Yorkshire, you will be surrounded by an incredible amount of stunning countryside, whilst also being importantly close to major towns and cities such as Hull and York.

Work at Barratt and David Wilson Homes news Pocklington developments is well underway

With work now underway, the first homes are expected to go on sale at both developments in early summer, with the opportunity to register your interest now open, so that you can be the first to know when the properties become available.

In addition to providing 380 new homes for Pocklington, Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East will also be providing a community contribution of approximately £5m. This will include £42,180 towards local primary and secondary education, as well as more than £200,000 to create outdoor sports facilities. An additional £20,000 will be allocated to bus stops around the area to support the local public transport systems. A further £290,000 will be used to upgrade Pocklington’s skatepark, install play equipment at the development and create community allotments.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East also plans to invest in the construction of a new roundabout close to the new developments. If planning is approved by the local authority, the housebuilder plans to provide a new roundabout on the A1079, close to improve access to Pocklington and travel towards Hull and York.

Not only will the homes at Stewarts Reach and Wolds View be energy efficient, but the development will also boast a multitude of ecological measures including pond building and pond planting, tree, hedge and shrub planting and the provision of bat boxes, bird boxes and bee bricks.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East said: “We are very excited to have work well underway at our brand-new developments in Pocklington.

“Not only will we be building 380 homes across two developments, but we have plans to become very much a part of the Pocklington community by boosting the area with the investment of £5m. Throughout the build this will form improvements on local transport, education and leisure facilities as well as the construction of a new roundabout, if plans are approved.

“Our homes in the East Riding of Yorkshire have proved to be really popular for a wide range of buyers and we are pleased to be providing even more much-needed homes for buyers keen to live in the area. With construction now well underway, we look forward to announcing the launch of the first homes in spring and moving forward with our investment into Pocklington.”

