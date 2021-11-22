Wraps come off new Bovis Homes development in Pocklington

The jewel in the Beckfields development’s crown is the Willow show home – a stunning three-storey design.

Located close to the town centre, the wraps have also come off a new show home and an actual ‘unwrapped’ house in time for the festive season at Beckfields.

The Beckfields collection of two, three, and four-bedroom homes – which also includes two-bedroom bungalows – is designed to meet the needs of everyone from first time buyers, young professionals, growing families and those looking to downsize.

The jewel in the development’s crown is the four-bedroom Willow show home; a stunning three-storey design that offers flexible living, style and space.

Bovis has added a unique dimension to the development; by unveiling an ‘unwrapped’ home alongside the show home, which cleverly leaves a number of materials used and elements in the construction process exposed – allowing customers to see just what has gone in to building their new hom.

A Bovis Homes spokesperson said: “This is the first home of its kind at any Bovis or Linden Homes development in the region and is designed to allow the company to be transparent in its build quality including; internal brick work, insulation, exposed roof beams and kitchen appliance shells.