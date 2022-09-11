Yorkshire villages are known for their stunning countryside views and vibrant lifestyle amenities. They are very popular with visitors from all over the country as well as locals because of the breath-taking walks where you can take in the scenery, wildlife and nature.

Four of Yorkshire’s villages have now been recognised as some of the poshest in the country by one of the biggest estate agents, Savills. Factors considered when ranking these UK villages were the highest house prices, best lifestyle features, their easy transport connection links and their idyllic appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Countryside locations are highly sought after in the UK and their interest with property buyers have spiked during the pandemic. Knight Frank has reported that it has had the highest number of sales in the UK market for 15 years, with the registration of potential buyers increasing by 35 per cent last year.

All Saints Church in Cawthorne. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Overall, 54 villages were on the list of the poshest villages in the UK.

Here are the villages in Yorkshire that were featured.

Cawthorne, South Yorkshire

This village and civil parish is situated in the Metropolitan Borough of Barnsley.

Scarcroft. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Historically, Cawthorne was the centre for iron and coal mining.

Barnby family, who lived in Barnby Hall, and Mrs Spencer-Stanhope, who lived in Cannon Hall, were early residents of the village.

Cannon Hall has attracted many visitors over the years; it has a farm, country house, gardens and has been the filming location for the Channel 5 show Springtime on the Farm.

The Victoria Jubilee Museum was built to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee and was opened in 1889.

Scarcroft, West Yorkshire

Scarcroft is six miles north east of Leeds City Centre in the City of Leeds metropolitan borough. It lies between Leeds and Wetherby.

The Scarcroft Watermill was built in 1810 to grind corn.

With a variety of local shops nearby and a Tesco in Seacroft, Scarcroft is well known for having the most expensive streets in Leeds, including Bracken Park and Ling Lane.

Kirkby Overblow, North Yorkshire

The village is in the Harrogate district and lies astride a ridge 400-feet high forming the northern bank of the river Wharfe.

With stunning views to the expensive houses, this village has rightly been named one of the poshest in the country.

You can take in views of the Almscliffe Crag, Otley Chevin, Ilkley Moor and the far distance of the Yorkshire Dales on the west side. You can also observe the tranquil scenery across the Vale of York, the North York Moors, the White Horse of Kilburn, York Minster and the Yorkshire Wolds on the north side.

Sutton upon Derwent, East Riding of Yorkshire

Sutton upon Derwent is a small village on the River Derwent, less than a mile away from the larger village of Elvington.

The village can be traced back to as early as the 8th century when it was thought to have been recorded by Bede. The village was also later mentioned in the 11th century Domesday Book.

Facilities in the village include a primary school, village hall, tennis club, post office and a public house.

While it may be small in size, it is grand in its popularity and appeal.

54 of the poshest villages in the UK - full list

Studham, Bedfordshire

Sunningdale, Berkshire

Turville, Buckinghamshire

Hemingford Abbots, Cambridgeshire

The Alderleys, Cheshire

Rowen, Clwyd

Rock, Cornwall

Brancepeth, County Durham

Hawkshead, Cumbria

Llanarmon-yn-Iâl, Denbighshire

Edensor, Derbyshire

South Pool, Devon

Studland, Dorset

Gullane, East Lothian

Sutton upon Derwent, East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston-near-Lewes, East Sussex

Ramsden Bellhouse, Essex

Elie, Fife

Bourton-on-the-hill, Gloucestershire

Haigh, Greater Manchester

Beaulieu, Hampshire

Bosbury, Herefordshire

Little Gaddesden, Hertfordshire

Fishbourne, Isle of Wight

Ightham, Kent

Great Eccleston, Lancashire

Newton Linford, Leicestershire

Uffington, Lincolnshire

Hightown, Merseyside

Shirenewton, Monmouthshire

Burnham Market, Norfolk

Kirkby Overblow, North Yorkshire

Church with Chapel Brampton, Northamptonshire

Warkworth, Northumberland

Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire

Harpsden, Oxfordshire

Newgale and Roch, Pembrokeshire

Strathtay, Perthshire

Burley, Rutland

Cound, Shropshire

Wellow, Somerset

Cawthorne, South Yorkshire

Shenstone, Staffordshire

Killearn, Stirling and Falkirk

Walberswick, Suffolk

Shackleford, Surrey

Dinnington, Tyne & Wear

Whichford, Warwickshire

Oxwich, West Glamorgan

Barston, West Midlands

The Lurgashall, Lodsworth and Lickfold Triangle, West Sussex

Scarcroft, West Yorkshire

Avebury, Wiltshire