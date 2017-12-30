For sale: new homes in York and Knaresborough

Nelson’s Yard, Dennis Street, York

Prices from £599,950

Contact: Carter Jonas, tel: 01904 558200 or Hudson Moody, tel: 01904 650650, www.nelsonsyard.co.uk

The Nelson’s Yard development by Northminster was shortlisted in the 2017 Northern Design Awards. Work has now completed on the six new-build townhouses and the conversion of the old Lord Nelson Public House into two homes.

Located in the heart of the city between Walmgate and Piccadilly the properties are in a gated, private courtyard. The interiors were designed by Rachel McLane and include handmade kitchens by Richard James Handmade, Siemens appliances and wine fridges. Each of the new townhouses is arranged over three floors with a hall, shower room, utility room and fourth bedroom or garden/family room on the ground floor. On the first floor is the open plan kitchen, dining and living area. The second floor comprises two double bedrooms, one en suite and a house bathroom. The master bedroom is on the third floor.

The properties in the converted inn have an open-plan kitchen/dining area, family room and utility room, living area, two double bedrooms and house bathroom. The master bedroom suite is on the second floor. There is on site car parking and each property has a garden. The new-builds also have a balcony and roof terrace.

High Bridge House, Harrogate Road, Knaresborough

Prices from £599,950

Contact: Strutt and Parker, tel: 01423 561274, www.struttandparker.com

High Bridge House comprises of four newly-built apartments. There is an underground car park with a lift to the ground floor and the building has solid walls and floors, along with sound insulation. The properties have a central vacuum system, a heat recovery system, underfloor heating and a video entry and alarm

A two-bedroom apartment at £599,950, has a luxurious open plan kitchen and sitting room with a Juliet balcony, paved terrace with views over surrounding woodland and the River Nidd. There is a master bedroom suite and a guest bedroom suite, along with a utility room and separate W.C. The three-bedroom apartment is £699,950 and has three bedrooms suites.