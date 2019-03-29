The latest up-and-coming area in Harrogate

Franklin Road

Price: £700,000

The Harrogate property market is booming thanks to the spa town’s desirability but while some areas are hot, others are still heating up.

The Shaker-style kitchen with bi-fold doors onto the courtyard

The Franklin Road and Mayfield Grove areas, along with Kings Road, are now very much “up-and-coming”, according to Strutt and Parker.

“The parade of shops on Kings Road is really good now and those big old townhouses that were converted into apartments are now being changed back into single dwellings,” says James Wort, head of Strutt and Parker, Harrogate.

“We have seen cafes and a restaurant open in the Mayfield Grove and Franklin Road area and those locations are now being targeted by young professionals.

“I see them progressing in the way that Cold Bath Road did and in a few years they will be expensive, desirable places to live.”

The large sitting room

Developers Alan and Hilary Mennell and Robin East recognised that potential when they bought a former hotel on Franklin Road. They are converting the property into three stylish townhouses, the first of which is now complete and on sale for £700,000.

Number 36 Franklin Road, which includes everything from a new roof and Yorkshire sash windows to new plumbing, electrics and drains, retains its Victorian charm but has all mod cons.

It has an entrance porch, reception hall, dining kitchen, living room with Dru fire, dining room, cloakroom, a master bedroom with ensuite, a guest bedroom with ensuite plus three further bedrooms and a house bathroom.

The lower ground floor could be used as a utility room or it could be converted into a gym or cinema room, subject to planning consents.

One of the bathrooms with Duravit sanitaryware

Outside, there is a lawned garden at the front and a south-facing courtyard garden with lights and planting at the rear.

Lucy Crane of Strutt and Parker says: “This amazing property is appointed to an excellent and exacting standard and offers quality fixtures and fittings in every room.

Mr Mennell says of the area: “We did a development of apartments at the top of Franklin Road recently and we could see that this area was gentrifying. It’s close to the town centre and yet it’s very peaceful.”

For more details on this and the two other townhouses due to come for sale contact Strutt and Parker, Harrogate.