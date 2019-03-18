New Yorkshire-inspired pizza shop set to open - and toppings include pork pie and black pudding

A pizza shop with a Yorkshire twist is set to open its doors this month.

Bramhope Village Pizza claims to be the only pizzeria in the COUNTRY to create authentic Neapolitan pizzas using 100 percent British and Yorkshire ingredients.

Wharfedale sausage, black pudding and pork pie all appear on the menu

And with toppings such as Wharfedale sausage, black pudding and pork pie on the menu, it's sure to give you a taste of something slightly different.

READ MORE: 9 of the best afternoon teas in Yorkshire and how much they cost

Co-owner Liam Kenrick-Bailey, who is opening the unique restaurant and take-away with business partner Simon Kirsima, said: "Not only is our concept unique but so is our menu.

"On our specials section we celebrate everything we love about Yorkshire.

"To give you an idea, we have a pork pie pizza as an option along with Wharfedale sausage and black pudding.

Wharfedale sausage, black pudding and pork pie all appear on the menu

READ MORE: Why Whitby can lay claim to being the UK's unofficial fish and chip shop capital

"We will keep adding to the specials menu by creating unique pizzas and continue to celebrate all that we love about Yorkshire."

The shop will open its doors on March 29 for customers at 9-10 The Cross, Bramhope, Leeds, LS16 9AX to either eat in, pick up or have delivered.

READ MORE: Restaurant review: The Talbot - an emblem of Malton’s culinary status

https://www.bramhopepizza.co.uk/