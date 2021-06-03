Since Leeds became the host of the British leg of the World Series in 2016, fans have flocked to the city to either compete in the open-age events or watch the likes of the Brownlee brothers swim in Roundhay Park, cycle towards the city centre and run through Millennium Square.

But this year, due to Covid, the entire event will take place in Roundhay Park in front of 4,000 spectators on both Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.

On Saturday, Roundhay Park will also be playing host to more than 100 para-athletes in what is the highest level of paratriathlon to be raced in Britain.

Nearly all aspects of the weekend's events will be contained to Roundhay Park, with the exception of the cycle element of the elite races on Sunday afternoon, which take in Scott Hall Road, Stonegate Road and Street Lane.

Large areas of the park will be closed to the public, and Leeds City Council is encouraging people to choose another of the city's parks to visit.

A limited area within the park will remain open.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said:“We’re looking forward to once again hosting the AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Leeds this weekend. We’re working hard with the event organisers to ensure the weekend runs smoothly and as part of that effort there will be some road closures and changes to public transport over the weekend in the areas surrounding Roundhay Park.

“Make sure you plan ahead for any journeys in this area and, if you intend on visiting a park this weekend, we’d encourage you to avoid Roundhay Park and visit one of the many other amazing green spaces the city has to offer instead.”

Here's everything you need to know:

Events

Saturday June 5

08:00: Open Sprint Distance

09:40: Youth Male

09:45: Youth Female

09:50: GO TRI

11:00: TriStar 3 Boys

11:05: TriStar 3 Girls

11:10: TriStar 2 Boys

11:15: TriStar 2 Girls

11:30: Standard Distance Aquathlon

14:00: AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Para Series, Leeds Presented by Volvo

Sunday June 6

07:00: British Standard Distance Triathlon Championships (Male)

07:52: Open Standard Distance (Male)

07:57: British Standard Distance Triathlon Championships (Female)

08:17: Open Standard Distance (Female)

08:22: Yorkshire Standard Distance Championships

13:08: AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series, Leeds Womens Race

15:54: AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series, Leeds Mens Race

Road Closures

Friday June 4 (9.30am - 11am)

Roads closed – Princes Avenue, Lidgett Park Road (between Princes Ave and Old Park Rd), Park Avenue, West Avenue and Wetherby Road

These closures are to allow for preparations for the international para-triathlon event.

Traffic will be able to move between Roundhay Road and Oakwood Lane through the Oakwood Clock junction. Old Park Road provides a link between Oakwood and Street Lane.

Oakwood Lane and Easterly Road provide an alternative route to Wetherby Road.

Bus services will be disrupted during this closure. Information will be provided at stops and at (link to Metro website)

There will be limited public access into the park during the event. The car parks on Mansion Lane, Princes Avenue and Lakeside will be closed to the public. Parking will be available on Soldier’s Field with access from Old Park Road.

The Wetherby Road car park will be open but there will be no access to it by car during the Wetherby Road closures on Friday morning.

Saturday June 5 (5am - 1pm)

Roundhay Park – Princes Avenue, Park Avenue and West Avenue

These closures are for the Go-Tri event. Free parking for the event and other park users will be on Soldier’s Field signed off Old Park Road.

Old Park Road also provides a link between Oakwood and Street Lane during this event.

There will be limited public access into the park during the event. The car parks on Mansion Lane, Princes Avenue and Lakeside will be closed to the public. Parking will be available on Soldier’s Field with access from Old Park Road.

Saturday June 5 (1pm - 6pm)

Road closed - Princes Avenue, Park Avenue, West Avenue and Wetherby Road

These closures are for the international para-triathlon event. Free parking for the event and other park users will be on Soldier’s Field signed off Old Park Road.

Wetherby Road will be re-opened as soon as it is safe – before the roads in the park are re-opened.

Traffic will be able to move between Roundhay Road and Oakwood Lane through the Oakwood Clock junction. Old Park Road provides a link between Oakwood and Street Lane. Oakwood Lane and Easterly Road provide an alternative route to Wetherby Road.

There will be limited public access into the park during the event. The car parks on Mansion Lane, Princes Avenue and Lakeside will be closed to the public. Parking will be available on Soldier’s Field with access from Old Park Road.

The Wetherby Road car park will be open but there will be no access to it by car during the Wetherby Road closures on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday June 6 (4am - 1pm)

The race route follows Street Lane and Stonegate Road, turning back to the park just before Stainbeck Lane. There is a loop down Scott Hall Road, also turning just before Stainbeck Lane. Within Roundhay Park, Princes Avenue, Lidgett Park Road (between Princes Ave to Old Park Rd), Park Avenue and West Avenue will also be closed

These closures are for the triathlon event. Free parking for the event and other park users will be on Soldier’s Field via Old Park Road.

Traffic will be able to move between Roundhay Road and Oakwood Lane through the Oakwood Clock junction. Old Park Road provides a link between Oakwood and Street Lane.

There will be limited public access into the park during the event. The car parks on Mansion Lane, Princes Avenue and Lakeside will be closed to the public. Parking will be available on Soldier’s Field with access from Old Park Road.

Sunday June 6 (1pm - 8pm)

Road closed - Princes Avenue, Lidgett Park Road (between Princes Avenue and Old Park Road), Park Avenue, West Avenue and Wetherby Road

These closures are for the triathlon event. Free parking for the event and other park users will be on Soldier’s Field via Old Park Road.

Traffic will be able to move between Roundhay Road and Oakwood Lane through the Oakwood Clock junction. Old Park Road provides a link between Oakwood and Street Lane.

There will be limited public access into the park during the event. The car parks on Mansion Lane, Princes Avenue and Lakeside will be closed to the public. Parking will be available on Soldier’s Field with access from Old Park Road.

Tickets

Tickets for the main events on Sunday have sold out

Tickets are available for Saturday priced £5 for over-16s, free entry for under-16s. Spectators need to register beforehand at www.festivaloftriathlon.co.uk/enter-now/

Routes

For the first time all races at AJ Bell World Triathlon Leeds will start and finish in Roundhay Park, with all routes reaching the same finish line outside the park’s Mansion House.

Participants will swim in Waterloo Lake before making their way along the roads and paths in and around the park.

One of Europe’s largest city parks, Roundhay Park and the routes around it provide ample opportunity and challenge to participants of all types as they make their way around the park on their journey towards the Mansion House.