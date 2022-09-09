All the fun and the fashion of Ladies Day at Doncaster's Cazoo Leger's Festival

The four-day festival, a highlight of the flat racing circuit, launched on Wednesday and culminates tomorrow with a raft of historic races.

Crowds braved the rain yesterday, with hats and heels, intent on making the most of the day at one of the region's most prestigious September festivals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1776 by Colonel Anthony St Leger, the Cazoo St Leger Festival is billed as the highlight of Doncaster's year.

St Leger Festival Ladies Day at Doncaster Racecourse. Toni Gascoyne from Chesterfield. 8th September 2022. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

And steeped in over 400 years of history, it is acclaimed as among the premier sporting occasions of this Autumn's calendar.

The festival began with the Leger Legends charity race for former professional jockeys, closing tomorrow with the The St Leger Stakes, which was established in 1776 and is the oldest of Britain's five Classics and the last of the five to be run each year.

For the ever-popular Ladies Day, this was a chance for guests to shine and for outfits to be paraded on the one day of the season when fashion is as important as the racing.

Spotters were said to be among the crowds, searching for the best dressed to compete in the outfit's Style Awards, with a cash prize of £1,000 up for grabs.

St Leger Festival Ladies Day at Doncaster Racecourse. 8th September 2022. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

And when it came to the racing there was a familiar face for all on the circuit with three-times champion winner Frankie Dettori as he rode to glory in a "fine victory" with Mimikyu in the Coral Park Hill Fillies' Stakes.

Mimikyu was said to put a disappointing display at York well behind her with a smooth success, the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly raced in a hood for the first time.

Having won easily at Newmarket, and before that beating Time Lock, she was dropped out by Dettori who made a challenge down the middle of the track and Mimikyu pulled clear of favourite Eshaada to win by two and three-quarters lengths.

The Gosdens have a good record in the race and have now won it four times since 2015.

St Leger Festival Ladies Day at Doncaster Racecourse. 8th September 2022. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

John Gosden said: "She's certainly a talented filly and she's only a three-year-old, so there's a lot to look forward to.”