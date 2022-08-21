Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular pastime is the perfect activity to bond with your family and friends and especially when the weather is warm and the sun is shining, it makes for the perfect day out.

With Yorkshire’s vast landscapes, rivers and lakes, its idyllic appearance has attracted many visitors from all over the world who love to fish.

We’ve compiled a list of the most popular fishing spots in Yorkshire according to Google reviews.

Pool Bridge Farm, York

This spot has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 232 reviews.

Address: Wheldrake Lane, Crockey Hill, York, YO19 4SQ.

Kilnsey Park, Skipton

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 888 reviews.

Address: Kilnsey Park, Kilnsey, Skipton, BD23 5PS.

The Oaks Lakes Fishing Complex, Thirsk

This venue has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 346 reviews.

Address: Sessay, Thirsk, YO7 3BJ.

Selby 3 Lakes Complex

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 94 reviews.

Address: Bawtry Road, Selby, YO8 8NB.

Conifer Lake, York

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 47 reviews.

Address: York, YO42 4RS.

Rising Sun Fisheries, York

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 95 reviews.

Address: Rising Sun Farm, Aldwark, Alne, York, YO61 1TY.

Raker Lakes, York

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 161 reviews.

Address: Raker Lakes, The Lodge, Greengales Lane, Wheldrake, York, YO19 6BW.

Raygill Fishing Lakes, Keighley

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 70 reviews.

Address: Lothersdale, Keighley, BD20 8HH.

Upton Country Park, Pontefract

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 106 reviews.

Address: Upton, Pontefract, WF9 2EB.

Ravenfield Ponds, Rotherham

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 71 reviews.

Address: Arbour Lane, Ravenfield, Rotherham, DN12 2BB.

Ladywood Lakes Fishery, Mirfield

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 92 reviews.

Address: Sands Lane, Ladywood Lakes, Mirfield, WF14 8HH.

Erics Angling Willows Lake, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 31 reviews.

Address: Boat Lane, Methley, Leeds, WF10 2BX.

Sunrise Lakes, Harrogate

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 36 reviews.

Address: Sunrise Lakes, Green Haggs Lane, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1EQ.

Forest Lane Fisheries, York

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 79 reviews.

Address: Forest Lane, York, YO61 1TT.

Redwood Park, York

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 96 reviews.

Address: Huby Grange, Tollerton Road, Huby, York, YO61 1JE.

Oakland Waters, Google

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 89 reviews.

Address: Gowdall Road, Google, DN14 0AP.

Birkwood fisheries, Normanton

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 169 reviews.

Address: Birkwood Road Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2JE.

Newhay Fishing Lakes, Selby

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 38 reviews.

Address: Carp Farm Newhay, Newhay Lane, Cliffe, Selby, YO8 6PL.

Brafferton Carp Fishery, York

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 101 reviews.

Address: Boroughbridge Road, York, YO61 2QB.

Swillington Park Fishing, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 114 reviews.

Address: Garden Cottage, Coach Road, Swillington, Leeds, LS26 8QA.

Bellflask Fishery, Ripon

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 30 reviews.

Address: Bellflask House, Ripon, HG4 5LW.

Anglers Country Park, Wakefield

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,664 reviews.

Address: Haw Park Lane, Wakefield, WF4 2EE.

Low Osgoodby Lake Fly Fishing, Thirsk

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 32 reviews.

Address: Lower Osgoodby Grange, Osgodby, Thirsk, YO7 2AL.

Lowther Lake, Castleford

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 42 reviews.

Address: Nineveh Lane, Allerton Bywater, Castleford, WF10 2EW.

Barnburgh Lakes, Doncaster

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 316 reviews.

Address: Ludwell Hill, Barnburgh, Doncaster, DN5 7EE.

Wykeham Lakes Fishery, Scarborough

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 42 reviews.

Address: Long Causeway Road, Scarborough, YO13 9QU.

Fewston Reservoir, Otley

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 464 reviews.

Address: Fewston, Otley, HG3 1US.

Lindholme Lakes Country Park, Doncaster

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 313 reviews.

Address: Don Farm West Carr, Doncaster, DN9 1LF.

Brickyard Lakes Country Park, Malton

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 54 reviews.

Address: Amotherby Lane, Amotherby, Malton, YO17 6UP.

Westerly Lake Fishing & Caravan Park, York

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 143 reviews.

Address: The Lodge, Westerly Lake, Main Street, Wheldrake, York, YO19 6AH.

Stonebridge Fishing Lakes, Northallerton

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 154 reviews.

Address: Fleetham Lane, Scruton, Northallerton, DL7 0RL.

Woodland Lakes, Thirsk

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 246 reviews.