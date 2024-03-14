There’s a good reason Yorkshire has been dubbed ‘God’s Own Country’ by its residents; some of the most beautiful and even rare species of various animals can be found here.

The highest point in the West Riding is Whernside, near Ingleton in the Yorkshire Dales, along with the nearby Ingleborough and Pen-y-Ghent.

Sutton Bank provides a beautiful view of the vast expanse of the Yorkshire lowlands with the Pennines and has been considered the ‘finest view in England’ by the veterinary surgeon and author James Herriot in his 1979 guidebook James Herriot’s Yorkshire. These areas are also the habitats for some of the most fascinating wildlife.

Thorp Perrow Arboretum. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Best places to visit in Yorkshire if you are a nature and wildlife lover

These are the top rated attractions according to TripAdvisor.

RSPB Bempton Cliffs

Bempton Cliffs is home to one of the country’s most unique wildlife animals. Around 500,000 seabirds migrate here between March and August to raise a family on the tall chalk cliffs that overlook the North Sea.

Bempton Cliffs. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Location: Cliff Lane, Bempton, Bridlington, YO15 1JF.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 2,195 reviews.

National Centre for Birds of Prey

The centre is located within the woodlands of Duncombe Park on the outskirts of Helmsley and houses a substantial collection of birds of a variety of species.

Snaizeholme Red Squirrel Trail. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Location: Duncombe Park, YO62 5EB.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,626 reviews.

Snaizeholme Red Squirrel Trail

The viewing area is situated in the heart of the Widdale Red Squirrel Reserve and while woodland is the ideal residence for red squirrels, they can be difficult to spot in densely planted woodlands. The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority and local landowners decided to create the trail for convenient viewing for the public at Snaizeholme.

White Horse at Sutton Bank. (Pic credit: Gerard Binks)

Location: Snaizeholme Road, Hawes, DL8 3NB.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 24 reviews.

York Bird of Prey Centre

The centre was founded in 2011 and is located within the walled garden at Burn Hall Hotel. Construction was completed in 2013 and it was open to the public that year on June 15. It houses more than 100 birds, comprising 45 different species, there are two flying displays every day and the centre also includes a gift shop and a cafe selling hot and cold drinks, sandwiches and confectionery.

Location: Baston Lane, Huby, YO61 1JB.

York Bird of Prey Centre has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 2,179 reviews.

Filey Bird Garden & Animal Park

Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park was opened in 2008 and has a mixture of animals, nature, exotic birds and gardens to appreciate and admire.

Location: Scarborough Road, Filey, YO14 9PG.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 722 reviews.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Yorkshire Wildlife Park was built on a former riding school in April 2009 and has since grown exponentially into a dynamic centre for conservation and welfare, with some of the world’s most endangered animals.

Location: Hurst Lane, Doncaster, DN9 3QY.

The park has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 9,139 reviews.

Thorp Perrow

There is an adventure playground, Bird of Prey displays, an opportunity to feed the wallabies in the Mammal Centre and Thorp Perrow is home to a collection of trees, including five National Plant Collections and a centre for raptor conservation.

Location: Thorp Perrow Arboretum, Bedale, DL8 2PS.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 828 reviews.

Hardcastle Crags

The wooded valley is the home of the northern hairy wood ant, tumbling streams, beautiful waterfalls and is the location of the 19th century Gibson Mill.

Location: Gibson Mill, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 7AW.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 646 reviews.

Skipton Castle Woods

Walk along the towpath from Mill Bridge to get the best of Skipton Castle Woods.

Location: Skipton, BD23 1AW

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 336 reviews.

Sutton Bank National Park Centre

There are plenty of beautiful places to go for a walk, a run, bike rides or dark sky discoveries and sightseeing.

Location: Sutton Bank, Thirsk, YO7 2EH.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 407 reviews.

Fewston Reservoir

The reservoir is perfect for walkers, runners, cyclists and even horse-riders.

Location: Fewston, Otley, HG3 1SS.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 264 reviews.

Tropical World

Tropical World is home to plenty of exotic and fascinating animals including meerkats, monkeys, crocodiles, butterflies and many more.

Location: Princes Avenue, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 2ER.