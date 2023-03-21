4 . John Muir Way, Dunbar, East Lothian

The John Muir Way offers 134 miles of coast to coast views of Scotland. It stretches from Dunbar in East Lothian with the trails winding west across Scotland to the town of Helensburgh, just north-west of Glasgow. This wild route offers multiple walks, hikes and cycling routes, perfect for walkers of all abilities. With its 4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor, the scenery on show here is second to none with forests, lakes, coastlines and old castle ruins offering plenty for the eyes to feast on, whichever trail chosen to explore. Photo: John Muir Way, Dunbar, East Lothian