A Yorkshire town has been revealed as one of the best places to go for a spring walk in the UK.
Holiday home operator, Verdant Leisure, examined walking routes and ranked them based on their social media popularity, visitor ratings from sites like TripAdvisor and, average rainfall between March and May so walkers know which locations tend to be the driest.
The Seven Sisters walk in Eastbourne, East Sussex, came in first place for walkers, however, the Robin Hood’s Bay, Whitby, North Yorkshire, came in a respectable fifth. Here are the best places to go for a springtime walk in the UK, according to the data.
1. The best walks in the UK
These are the best places to go for a springtime walk in the UK. Pictured is Robin Hood's Bay. Photo: JPIMedia
2. Seven Sisters, Eastbourne
Taking the top spot on the list, with a five-star TripAdvisor rating and over 14.6 million engagements across social media, is Seven Sisters in Eastbourne. Getting its name from the iconic seven chalk cliffs that make up Sussex’s coastline, the Seven Sisters stretches across Eastbourne to Seaford, offering ocean clifftop views and refreshing coastal walks along the bottom. Photo: Seven Sisters, Eastbourne
3. Cheddar Gorge, Somerset
Nestled within the Mendip Hills, lies an area of outstanding natural beauty; boasting over 12 million hashtags on TikTok, Cheddar Gorge is a must-see for anyone looking for a memorable experience. This landscape offers mysterious caves (with two of the UK’s biggest show caves), pinnacles, rolling hills and cliffs ready to be explored. With famous landmarks such as Jacobs Ladder and a 3-mile clifftop walk to take in the views of Somerset, this walk deserves it’s 4.5-star rating from TripAdvisor and is perfect for the avid explorer. Photo: Cheddar Gorge, Somerset
4. John Muir Way, Dunbar, East Lothian
The John Muir Way offers 134 miles of coast to coast views of Scotland. It stretches from Dunbar in East Lothian with the trails winding west across Scotland to the town of Helensburgh, just north-west of Glasgow. This wild route offers multiple walks, hikes and cycling routes, perfect for walkers of all abilities. With its 4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor, the scenery on show here is second to none with forests, lakes, coastlines and old castle ruins offering plenty for the eyes to feast on, whichever trail chosen to explore. Photo: John Muir Way, Dunbar, East Lothian