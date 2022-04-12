FOUNTAINS ABBEY: Ranked as one of the top 5 most “peaceful” National Trust properties by Wellness researchers

With Easter on the horizon, more people than ever before joining the National Trust, crowds are expected to flock to properties nationwide.

But North Yorkshire’s popular attraction remains one of the most “peaceful”, “quiet”, “relaxing”, and “tranquil” National Trust Properties in the UK thanks to the vast surroundings Fountains Abbey offers.

Wellness researchers at UK Saunas who conducted the survey trawled thousands of visitor reviews of National Trust properties this month to find out which had the most mentions of “peaceful”, “quiet”, “relaxing”, and “tranquil”.

Fountains Abbey (and adjoining Studley Royal Water Garden) holds almost a fifth of the total share of these mentions and is the only National Trust property in Northern England to make the top five - three of which are based in Surrey.

One of the researchers said: “It’s hardly surprising that Fountains Abbey Estate, with its majestic abbey ruins, adjoining tranquil stately gardens and deer-filled meadows, made the top 5 most peaceful National Trusts in the country.”

“While thousands of visitors flock here throughout the year, the size and layout of the estate means it has plenty of peaceful hideaways and open spaces - meaning visitors feel they almost have the place to themselves as they explore.”

Using visitor figures from 2020-2021, UK Saunas identified the 50 most popular National Trust properties and analysed TripAdvisor reviews for mentions of words relating to peace.

Words analysed: Quiet, Peaceful, Relaxing and Tranquil.

The results were then determined as a percentage of the overall reviews to find a proportional representation for each property.

Last Winter saw record numbers of membership to the National Trust, with a new member joining every 23 seconds in October and November.

With many UK flights grounded due to staff shortages, and flight prices rising over the April and May holiday season, many people in the UK are opting to stay at home and enjoy the local area this Easter.

What’s on at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Ripon this Easter?

Invite the whole family out on a nature adventure at Fountains Abbey where children can compete in 10 fun Easter activities as well as an Easter egg hunt. Swanley Grange will also be hosting woolly craft activities on site.

Date: From April 2 to April 17, 10am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm).

Price: £3 per trail (plus normal admission) with a chocolate egg reward.

To find out more about the event and how to book, visit the National Trust website.

Will you be visiting Fountains Abbey or a National Trust property in Yorkshire this Easter?