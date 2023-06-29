Go Green Yorkshire: How you can make small changes to have a big impact on the planet

Families will be able to discover what small but meaningful changes they can make to their lives to help have a big impact against climate change at Yorkshire’s only consumer sustainability show.

Go Green Yorkshire, in partnership with The Yorkshire Post, is being held at the Harrogate Convention Centre, on October 28 and 29, 2023.

The family-friendly day out will entertain, inform and educate visitors - all with the aim of making a positive environmental impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early-bird tickets are now available, with prices starting from £8. Entry is free for children aged under 16 when accompanied by an adult.

Go Green Yorkshire will show families how they can make small changes which will have a big impact on the future of the planet

Set to attract hundreds of eco-friendly brands and organisations, Go Green will feature distinct zones covering: energy and technology; travel and transport; lifestyle and leisure; food and drink; health and beauty; and home and garden.

As well as finding out the latest products and brands that support sustainability, visitors will have access to the Green Theatre, Sustainable Kitchen and a fashion catwalk. At these special zones they will experience unique discussions, talks and demonstrations from a variety of eco-friendly celebrities and experts. There will also be a test circuit for visitors to try out the latest electric bikes and scooters as well as a dedicated Children’s Zone – so no one is left out.

Go Green is the perfect day out for anyone looking to increase their knowledge on sustainability or just finding out how to be a little bit more mindful when it comes to the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With some exciting celebrities, environmental ambassadors, experts, and big brands to be announced over the coming weeks, Go Green is shaping up to be one of the most exciting consumer sustainability shows ever launched in the UK.

Go Green Yorkshire

Editor of The Yorkshire Post James Mitchinson said: ‘Climate change is a serious issue for every one of us but we hope that Go Green will be able to inform and educate people in a fun and family-friendly way. Our aim is that if every visitor leaving the exhibition pledges to make just one or two changes to their lives then these will collectively make a great impact on the emergency we are facing.’

Take part

Eco-friendly and sustainable businesses are being called upon to exhibit at Yorkshire’s only consumer sustainability show.

The exhibition is looking for the country’s best, brightest, and most innovative eco-friendly brands and organisations, to feature in its distinct exhibitor zones, covering: energy and technology; travel and transport; lifestyle and leisure; food and drink; health and beauty; and home and garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition is set to welcome visitors from across the region to a family friendly day out which will entertain, inform, and educate all; with the aim of making a positive environmental impact – making it the perfect place for companies to showcase their latest green and sustainable products.

Head of Exhibitions Darren Brechin said: ‘We hope that by having some of the country’s most cutting edge sustainable and eco-friendly brands and organisations under one roof, every visitor will leave the exhibition pledging to make just one or two changes to their lives; collectively this will make a great impact on the emergency we are facing.’

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.gogreenyorkshire.co.uk

What’s on offer at Go Green Yorkshire

- Be entertained and informed about what environmentally-friendly changes you can make in your day-to-day lives at our experiential zones.- Green Theatre with full programme of guest speakers and regular workshops- Electric bike and scooter test drive circuit- Sustainable Kitchen with inspirational low carbon meals

- Catwalk with sustainable fashion & beauty advice