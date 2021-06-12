Farmer Tom Pearcy has cut out over 5 km of pathways in his 15 acre field of over a million maize plants.

Mr Men and Little Miss maze created by Yorkshire farmer to celebrate 50th anniversary of popular cartoon characters

Europe's biggest maze is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Mr Men and Little Miss characters next month.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 11:44 am

Farmer Tom Pearcy has painstakingly spent hours cutting out 5km of pathways to create a maze which will also see a picture of the characters created from the air. Take a look at our picture gallery below. (All pictures credit of David Harrison/York Maze)

1. Mr Men

When the crop is fully grown by mid-July the maze of pathways will form an image when viewed from the air, a bit like crop circles.

2. GPS

Mr Pearcy said: “We use GPS technology to plot the pathways and cut them out when the maize plants are only a few centimetres tall."

3. Nerve-wracking

He added: "It is nerve wracking because I can’t tell if we’ve made a mistake and put a path in the wrong place until the maize plants are fully grown.”

4. Anniversary

York Maze have teamed up with Mr Men and Little Miss to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the popular children’s literary and TV characters.

