Mr Men and Little Miss maze created by Yorkshire farmer to celebrate 50th anniversary of popular cartoon characters
Europe's biggest maze is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Mr Men and Little Miss characters next month.
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 11:44 am
Farmer Tom Pearcy has painstakingly spent hours cutting out 5km of pathways to create a maze which will also see a picture of the characters created from the air. Take a look at our picture gallery below. (All pictures credit of David Harrison/York Maze)
