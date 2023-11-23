National Landscapes: New name for stunning landscapes of Howardian Hills and Nidderdale
Indeed the Howardian Hills and Nidderdale are now confirmed officially as being of national importance.
It has been announced that all Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) in England and Wales are now being renamed as National Landscapes.
The new identity reflects their national importance; the vital contribution they make to protect the nation from the threats of climate change, nature depletion and the wellbeing crisis.
This is said to be a significant milestone for the UK and the next step in realising the National Landscapes network’s vision to be the leading exemplars of how thriving, diverse communities can work with and for nature in the UK: restoring ecosystems, providing food, storing and sequestering carbon to mitigate the effects of climate change, safeguarding against drought and flooding, whilst also nurturing people’s health and wellbeing.
National Landscape teams have been at the forefront of delivering natural solutions to the main challenges facing the nation for many years. The new brand underscores their commitment to redoubling their efforts and engaging with a wider audience.
In 2019, teams set themselves the most ambitious targets for nature in the sector and continue to work to meet them.
By 2030, within the boundaries of National Landscapes, the aim is that at least 200,000 hectares of the most valuable natural areas will be in favourable condition.
And that 100,000 hectares of wildlife-rich habitat outside of SSSIs will be created or restored. And 36,000 hectares of woodland will have been planted or allowed to regenerate.
There are 46 National Landscapes in the UK, covering 14 per cent of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Ellie Hook, Manager for Howardian Hills National Landscape, said: "The Howardian Hills Partnership welcomes this exciting day which provides an opportunity to strengthen our profile and build on our work with a range of partner organisations, local communities and wider stakeholders to conserve and enhance the natural beauty of the area.”
Iain Mann, Lead Officer for Nidderdale National Landscape, said: “Next year will mark 30 years since our partnership came together to conserve and enhance this special place. We look forward to continuing to work with the wide range of partners, from farmers and landowners to volunteers and conservation organisations, as we jointly face up to challenges such as climate change and nature recovery.”
In the North of England, National Landscapes include: Arnside & Silverdale National Landscape, Forest of Bowland National Landscape, Howardian Hills National Landscape, Nidderdale National Landscape, North Pennines National Landscape, Northumberland Coast National Landscape, and Solway Coast National Landscape.