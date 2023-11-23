They are landscapes which have long been recognised as one of the best in the region.

Indeed the Howardian Hills and Nidderdale are now confirmed officially as being of national importance.

It has been announced that all Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) in England and Wales are now being renamed as National Landscapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new identity reflects their national importance; the vital contribution they make to protect the nation from the threats of climate change, nature depletion and the wellbeing crisis.

A gateway of Yorkshire, over The Howardian Hills an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in North Yorkshire in the direction of the Vale of York from the top of Terrington Bank.

This is said to be a significant milestone for the UK and the next step in realising the National Landscapes network’s vision to be the leading exemplars of how thriving, diverse communities can work with and for nature in the UK: restoring ecosystems, providing food, storing and sequestering carbon to mitigate the effects of climate change, safeguarding against drought and flooding, whilst also nurturing people’s health and wellbeing.

National Landscape teams have been at the forefront of delivering natural solutions to the main challenges facing the nation for many years. The new brand underscores their commitment to redoubling their efforts and engaging with a wider audience.

In 2019, teams set themselves the most ambitious targets for nature in the sector and continue to work to meet them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 2030, within the boundaries of National Landscapes, the aim is that at least 200,000 hectares of the most valuable natural areas will be in favourable condition.

And that 100,000 hectares of wildlife-rich habitat outside of SSSIs will be created or restored. And 36,000 hectares of woodland will have been planted or allowed to regenerate.

There are 46 National Landscapes in the UK, covering 14 per cent of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Ellie Hook, Manager for Howardian Hills National Landscape, said: "The Howardian Hills Partnership welcomes this exciting day which provides an opportunity to strengthen our profile and build on our work with a range of partner organisations, local communities and wider stakeholders to conserve and enhance the natural beauty of the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Mann, Lead Officer for Nidderdale National Landscape, said: “Next year will mark 30 years since our partnership came together to conserve and enhance this special place. We look forward to continuing to work with the wide range of partners, from farmers and landowners to volunteers and conservation organisations, as we jointly face up to challenges such as climate change and nature recovery.”