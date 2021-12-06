Peace Gardens. (Pic credit: Chris Etchells)

Sheffield was named in the top 10 list of best city breaks in Europe for 2022 by TimeOut magazine, with Arles, France, was named the best city in Europe.

As of 2019, a staggering 17.2 million people visit the city of Sheffield every year.

Here are 10 of the best tourist spots in and around Sheffield according to Google that attract tourists all over the country and the world.

The gardens are situated close to the city centre and were first opened in 1836 and are listed by English Heritage as a Grade II site of special historic and architectural interest. The various winding paths lead the visitor through more than 18 different garden areas based on geographical or botanical themes.

This is an art gallery and museum which opened in April 2001 as part of Sheffield’s Heart of the City project. It was designed by the architects from Pringle Richards Sharratt; the building is made of concrete and glass. In 2011, the gallery was listed as the 15th most-visited free attraction in the country by Visit England.

Situated in one of the city’s oldest industrial estates, the museum’s foundation was built on a 900 year old man-made island. The museum was opened in 1982 with the purpose to preserve objects, pictures and archive material that illustrate Sheffield’s rich industrial history. The growth of the steel city is shown in the museum throughout the Victorian era and gives visitors a chance to observe behind the scenes how steelmaking was forged in the city.

This museum was first opened to the public in September 1875 and includes collections of natural history, metalwork, archeology and oil paintings. The museum was originally a private house called Weston Hall and was first owned by the Harrison family in the 1780s. In 1873, the hall and its grounds were bought by Sheffield Council following the death of the last surviving Harrison family member, Eliza Harrison. Weston Park Museum attracts around 250,000 visitors a year.

Sheffield’s award-winning garden is considered one of the largest temperate glasshouses in the UK during the last 100 years and is the biggest urban glasshouse in Europe. As well as a variety of plants, flowers and succulents, the Winter Garden also includes many retail shops, cafes and restaurants to enjoy with the family.

The cathedral was originally a parish church before it was elevated to its current status when the diocese was created in 1914. It is one of five Grade I listed buildings in the city, along with the Town Hall, Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, and the parish churches at Ecclesfield and Bradfield. Construction of the earliest section of the cathedral dates back to circa 1200, with the newest construction completed in 1966.

The award-winning public space is situated along Pinstone Street, near the Winter Garden and just walking distance away from the Millennium Gallery. It was initially the churchyard of St Paul’s Church, which was built in the 18th century and the purpose was to accommodate Sheffield’s increasing population.

This popular park is a great venue for tourists to enjoy a variety of activities including relaxing walks, sightseeing, water sports, climbing, caving, air sports and a spot of fishing. The Peak District is split into three main landscapes which have their own unique characteristics: the Dark Peak, White Peak and South West Peak. It attracts 13.25 million visitors every year.

Located north of Hathersage, Stanage Edge is very popular with avid walkers, hikers and rock climbers with the stunning landscape views of the Dark Peak moorlands and the Hope Valley. The edge was featured in 2005 film Pride and Prejudice, which stars Keira Knightley.