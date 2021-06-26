The 10 highest peaks in Yorkshire - and where to start climbing them from

Here is a list of the 10 highest peaks in Yorkshire that are great for hiking and exploring the natural beauty of the Dales.

Whernside

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire’s Dales highest peak and the highest peak of Yorkshire’s Three Peaks is Whernside, at 736m.

Walkers at the top of Whernside

Whernside is only two miles away from Ribblehead Viaduct and most hikers choose to ascend the mountain from Ribblehead.

Ingleborough

The second highest peak of the Yorkshire Three Peaks at 724m in height and is the second highest in the Yorkshire Dales.

In an attempt to bring back ancient woodland and wildlife to the peak, a large portion of the mountain has been dedicated to the project ‘Wild Ingleborough’ which seeks to conserve and restore wildlife.

Ingleborough on a snowy day

One of the most common points of ascent is from Ingleton, although hikers may also choose to start from Horton, Ribblesdale.

Great Shunner Fell

Great Shunner Fell is the third highest mountain in the Yorkshire Dales and the fifth highest on the Pennine Way at 716m.

Standing between Wensleydale and Swaledale, the fell is most commonly climbed via the Pennine Way, starting south at Hardraw.

Once at the summit, hikers will find a large cross shelter and a trig point which is built into the shelter.

High Seat

High Seat is 709m in height and is situated in the main Pennine watershed.

The peak is usually climbed from Mallerstang or via a steeper ascent at Outhgrill. Both routes provide stunning views of the surrounding scenery.

Wild Boar Fell

Wild Boar Fell is 708m and gets its name from being the home of the last wild boar to survive in England, which was then killed in the 15th century.

From the summit and on a clear day, hikers can see the outline of Lakeland mountains.

Many people start the walk from the small parking area at The Thrang, off the B6259

Great Whernside

Great Whernside is 704m and is on the edege of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Great Whernside is to the east of Kettlewell and is the watershed between Wharfedale and Nidderdale.

The mountain is most commonly accessed from Kettlewell, a village in Upper Wharfedale, or from Park Rash Pass.

Buckden Pike

Buckden Pike is 702m in height and is a fell located at the head of Wharfedale.

One of the easiest routes starts at the Buckden Pike car park near Skipton, and ascends from a bridleway. Once at the summit, hikers can enjoy the stunning views the fell offers of the other Yorkshire Dale peaks.

Gregory Chapel

Gregory Chapel is 695m above sea level and is located in the Yorkshire Dales. Its parent peak is the Great Shunner Fell.

The summit is distinguished by a nearby sheep shelter and a cairn, and hikers can enjoy impressive views of the dales. Again, walkers often start from Outhgill.

Pen-y-ghent

At 694m, Pen-y-ghent is the lowest of The Three Peaks in the Yorkshire Dales.

One of the most common ascents is from Horton, Ribblesdale and taking a route via Brackenbottom.

Once at the summit hikers have the spectacular view of the remaining two of the Three Peaks, Whernside and Ingleborough.

Hugh Seat

Hugh Seat is 689m in height and is a fell that lies on the border of Cumbria and North Yorkshire and is named after Sir Hugh de Morville, a 12th Century knight.