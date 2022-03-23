Sandsend beach. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

The Yorkshire beaches imposing dog bans this summer due to the Dog Exclusion Order - including Whitby and Filey

Between May and September, these Yorkshire beaches will impose bans and restrictions on dogs.

By Liana Jacob
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 3:53 pm

The Dog Exclusion Order 2009 applies to beaches during the summer months.

The dog bans begin on May 1 and end on September 30, however, some of the larger beaches have fewer restrictions.

Below is a list of Yorkshire beaches that will impose these dog bans and restrictions this summer.

1. Sandsend beach

Dogs will be restricted to certain areas of this beach from May 1 to September 30.

2. Bridlington North Beach

Dogs are banned from the area closest to the harbour between May 1 and September 30.

3. Whitby beach

Dogs are not permitted on the south end of the beach between May 1 and September 30.

4. Bridlington South Beach

Dogs are banned from the area closest to the harbour between May 1 and September 30.

