The dog bans begin on May 1 and end on September 30, however, some of the larger beaches have fewer restrictions.
Below is a list of Yorkshire beaches that will impose these dog bans and restrictions this summer.
1. Sandsend beach
Dogs will be restricted to certain areas of this beach from May 1 to September 30.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Bridlington North Beach
Dogs are banned from the area closest to the harbour between May 1 and September 30.
Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images
3. Whitby beach
Dogs are not permitted on the south end of the beach between May 1 and September 30.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Bridlington South Beach
Dogs are banned from the area closest to the harbour between May 1 and September 30.
Photo: Tony Johnson