Little girl on a ride at Clifton Park. (Pic credit: Nik Farah)

The great thing about theme parks is that they’re not just fun for your kids - you can have a great time too, with Yorkshire’s attractions featuring more grown up activities including a golf course, maze and cafes, alongside all the fun stuff for the little ones.

Here is a selection of five top theme parks in Yorkshire as listed on TripAdvisor

York Maze

York Maze is so much more than just a maze, with plenty of rides and other attractions too.

Among its more quirky attractions is a race track where visitors can pick a racing pig to choose as their winner.

Get lost and disorientated in the House of Cornfusion; a building of optical illusion rooms.

York Maze has a ranking of four and a half out of five stars and over 2,400 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Barnsley Metrodome Waterpark - Calypso Cove

Located within the Metrodome Leisure Complex, the waterpark consists of fun-filled flumes, impressive slides, and exciting waves.

The pirate-themed venue has been ranked an impressive four out of five and nearly 700 people have left reviews on TripAdvisor.

Diggerland Yorkshire, Wakefield

This theme park has 20 different rides with a twist - almost all of them are shaped like tractors, dump-trucks, diggers and other construction-shaped machinery.

Luckily for the little ones, you don’t need a special driver’s license to try out heavy machinery at this park.

This venue was ranked four out of five on TripAdvisor with over 1,100 reviews on the website.

Clifton Park, Rotherham

Clifton Park is packed with roller coasters, water rides, arcade games and bumper cars to keep everyone in your family entertained.

Parents, would you prefer to do something just a little more sophisticated? No problem, as there is a Golden Putter Mini Golf course for you to try out.

If you enjoy long walks with scenic views, there are plenty of beautiful gardens to visit in the park too.

It was ranked an impressive four and a half out of five on TripAdvisor and received over 750 reviews.

North Yorkshire Water Park, Scarborough

Do you enjoy the iconic game show Wipeout? Well why not experience it?

At North Yorkshire Water Park, try out a water-based obstacle course very similar to the game show, except this one is child-friendly.

The venue is also suitable for sailing, windsurfing, model yacht racing and open water swimming.