The outdoors may be for everyone but many groups in society are under-represented in some of our most beautiful districts.

Now a group of campaigners is aiming to put that right.

The Walk Together Pathway brings together eight walking groups representing people from the “global majority” – that is, people of African, Asian or Latin American descent.

A new project that aims to improve representation in the outdoors by supporting those people to become qualified walk leaders has seen 24 participants complete their first stage of training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hiking group on a guided hike led by rangers at Marsden Moor, West Yorkshire

A spokesperson for the eight walking groups in the Walk Together Pathway said: “The outdoors is open to everyone.

"You don’t need a qualification to go out walking or running, or enjoy it in other ways. But we know that some people need extra support to take that step into the outdoors."

The groups are Black Girls Hike, Black2Nature, Peak District Mosaic, Sheffield Environmental Movement, Bristol Steppin Sistas, Mosaic Outdoors, Muslim Hikers and NYCE (Nature, Youth, Connection, and Education).

Despite representing 15 per cent of the population in England and Wales, people from the global majority are widely under-represented in the outdoors, accounting for only one per cent of National Park visitors in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walking group following the 1931 Alfred Wainwright route across the Lakeland Fells, Great Langdale to Ambleside, Cumbria

Cost and access are believed to be key barriers encountered by people regardless of their ethnicity, but for people from the global majority, these challenges are coupled with a lack of representation in the outdoors, which leads to the feeling that they might not be welcome, as well as fear of discrimination and cultural differences.

The Pathway aspires to address the lack of representation and feeling of belonging that prevents people from the global majority from enjoying the outdoors by training 100 new walk leaders over the next three years, building skills, knowledge, and confidence.

As a result of training more walk leaders, it is estimated that 10,000 people will benefit from the increased capacity these walking groups will have.

One of the participants was identified as Maxine from Sheffield Environmental Movement. She said: "I want to mentor and coach other individuals from African and Asian minoritised backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The more people have access to the outdoors and can enjoy this wonderful natural environment that we have on our doorstep, the more people will care about it.

“If we don't consider ourselves custodians of this beautiful world, then we are losing a very rich and diverse environment that we're all part of.”

The project is funded through a Gift in Will left to the National Trust, and co-ordinated by the Trust. It is supported by Beyond The Edge, Mountain Training, Ordnance Survey, Plas Y Brenin, The Ramblers, Sport England and the Youth Hostel Association.