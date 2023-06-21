When it comes to camping, there are usually two types of people: those who love living the outdoorsy life, and those who would much rather enjoy their home comforts.

The stunning Yurts at the Swallowtails Glamping site in Pickering really do provide you with comfort when living in the outdoors.

For every budding Bear Grylls there is someone for whom the idea of a night out under the stars fills them with complete dread and despair.

A compromise, however, can be found.

The advent of Glamping – the art of camping in style – means the door to countryside living has finally been opened for even the most tentative of tent dwellers.

The Yurts at the Swallowtails Glamping site offer a 'tardis' moment as you open up the door and simply cannot believe the amount of room inside.

Offering the best of both worlds, it offers a world where the perks of an outdoors holiday can rub shoulders with a touch of glamour, offering an escape to rural bliss without the daunting prospect of being dumped in a wet, cold field with no facilities or luxuries.

Google UK searches for "glamping holidays UK" rose by more than 400% post-Covid lockdown as our desire to find a suitable Staycation solution turned towards the promise of camping in comfort.

And the boom shows little evidence of slowing down, especially across Yorkshire where the wonders of our magnificent Dales and Moors await explorers keen to experience the delights of the White Rose county.

Swallowtails is situated a short walk outside of the charming village of Pickering and, with its authentic Mongolian-style Yurts and selection of award-winning 'Lotus Belle' tents, is regarded as one of the best Glamping sites in the region.

Recently named in The Guardian as one of the 'Top 20 campsites with a difference in the UK', the Swallowtails site offers visitors the ideal balance between luxury and outdoor living.

A dog-friendly site suitable for the whole family to enjoy, owners Freya and Mark Henderson have nurtured a truly special experience for those who wish to get away from the hustle and bustle of life and recharge in the surrounds of some stunning North Yorkshire countryside.

There is even a games room on hand should the British weather decide to take a turn for the worst. Making this a site which even the pickiest of children, from toddler to teen, would enjoy visiting.

This is a genuine glampsite with proper luxury camping on offer. Plush double beds with electric blankets and indoor wood-burning stoves await inside the incredibly homely canvas Yurts, while outside there are personal fire-pits and barbecue areas for that taste of the outdoors. There are even showers and toilets assigned to each of the Yurts to really cater for those who need their home comforts, and a hot tub can be booked for that extra touch of glamour.

Indeed, the Yurts offer their own ‘TARDIS’ moment as you open the door and wonder at the amount of room on hand… even Dr Who himself would ask how it was bigger on the inside, just like his trusty time machine.

Pretty much everything is provided on site, from bedding to charcoal and running water to firelighters and kindling. Indeed, the beauty of such a break is that you need only turn up with a change of clothes and some food to enjoy what is assured to be an extremely hassle free camping experience.

It was such a relief to arrive at the site to find our Yurt all made up, the barbecue standing ready to go and all we needed to do was light up, settle back in the early evening sunshine with a drink and wait for the burgers and sausages to cook. This is camping made easy.

Situated so close to Pickering, there is not only plenty to do within walking distance, but the more adventurous can travel farther afield as they explore the gateway to the Yorkshire Moors.

From Pickering’s 13th century castle and world famous North Yorkshire Railway, to the nearby Flamingo Land Resort and Zoo, Eden Camp centre and the stunning Castle Howard, the Swallowtails site is ideally situated – just 30 minutes from the east coast – for those wishing to wander through this stunning corner of North Yorkshire.

And after a day of exploring you can return safe in the knowledge that awaiting you is a comfy bed, a warm Yurt and the comforts you wouldn’t usually associate with a night’s camping under the stars.