Spring is in full swing and we are starting to see a lot more sun; one of the most exciting things about the sunny weather is spending more time outdoors and what better way to do this than by swimming?

Luckily, Yorkshire is brimming with rivers and reservoirs where visitors can swim to cool off from the hot weather.

Many people have rated and reviewed these places on TripAdvisor so we have selected some of the best and listed them below.

Best places in Yorkshire to go wild swimming

Janet's Foss

The route follows Malham Beck, takes you to the waterfall and the public can have a paddle or swim in the crystal-clear water with a backdrop of the beautiful wooded glen.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 694 reviews.

East Gill Force

The small rocky gorge and pool is located on the Esk and has been rated high for wild swimming.

East Gill Force has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 49 reviews.

Kilnsey Park

The family visitor attraction is located in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales and as well as swimming here, you can also enjoy a spot of fishing.

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 286 reviews.

Stainforth Force

With a variety of river pools and waterfalls located under an old packhorse bridge, the area is idyllic for wild swimming enthusiasts.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 105 reviews.

Linton Falls

The falls are located in Grassington and has plenty of plunge pools to dip your toe into as well as cascading waterfalls and you can even ride a rubber ring down the chutes. Whether you prefer to paddle or swim, Linton Falls is a popular destination.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 254 reviews.

Allerthorpe Lakeland Park

Visitors can experience a variety of water sports, be it stand up paddle boarding, kayaking, open water swimming, pedalos and much more.

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 176 reviews.

Runswick Bay

At low tide there are plenty of rockpools to swim in, the shelter above two headlands at either end of the beach provide calmer waters which makes it perfect for swimming and other water activities.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 413 reviews.

Kidson Force

This is considered one of the top wild swimming locations in the Yorkshire Dales and includes a series of waterfalls on the River Swale deep within a woodland gorge.