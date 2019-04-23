Poll: Will you register to continue watching porn online?

New laws are coming into place in July which will mean all internet users will have to verify their age before being able to access pornography.

Everyone will be automatically blocked from using free sites like PornHub and YouPorn unless they can prove their age.

This is despite privacy concerns surrounding the requirement to use government issued ID such as a passport or a driving licence to verify users’ ages.

The changes are due to come into force on 15 July this year, but will you be handing over your ID to pornography websites?

