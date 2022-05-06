Countrywear is not what it used to be. Not so very long ago, it was a style of dress espoused in the main by off-duty British royals, aristocrats and other well-heeled members of the “hunting, shooting and fishing” sectors of society.

It was one’s weekend and yomping wardrobe, outdoors and in, a collection of tweeds, checked shirts, silk scarves and ties, jodhpurs, waxed jackets and pearls, all thrown together to create an artless but unmistakably well-to-do ensemble.

But countrywear, in recent years, has broadened both its appeal and its style. It’s for everyone and anyone who wants to wear it. What’s more, the wardrobe has expanded and diversified to offer a more varied and eclectic look, influenced by the way in which we like to wear our clothes now, mixing casual pieces with smart and statement ones – a party dress with an oversized knit or waxed jacket, a floaty, floral-print midi dress with sturdy walking boots, a short dress or skirt with equestrian-style boots.

Monaco flats, £145; Saint Tropez espadrilles, purse, £175, belt, £80, all at Fairfax & Favor which has a store in Helmsley.

It’s a trend that has been spreading for many years, and one popularised not least by the popular Fashion Pavilion catwalks at the Great Yorkshire Show for many years. These days it has become completely normalised in the minds of pretty much everyone – and that might be thanks to Covid and lockdown.

“With many people leaving cities since the pandemic to relocate in the country, there is now a consensus that country is cool,” says Felix Favor Parker, co-founder of Fairfax & Favor, which has just opened a store, its third, in Helmsley Market Square.

“We have always been keen to open a store in Yorkshire, as we have exhibited at the Great Yorkshire Show for years. We drove round Yorkshire and were just blown away by the beauty and charm of Helmsley.”

Launched 10 years ago as a footwear brand specialising in luxury boots and shoes inspired by country life, Fairfax & Favor now sells a range of footwear, clothing and accessories for men and women.

Breeks, £395; jacket, £525; and all accesories from a selection at Purdey.com.

“We always aimed to design our products to seamlessly transition between town and country and fit around our customers’ lifestyle,” Felix says. “This is best seen by the introduction of our Alexandra trainer, which was very different from what we are more known for – suede knee-high boots.”

The products are designed at Fairfax & Favor’s Norfolk head office and made in Portugal and Spain. Social media, says Felix, has been the driving force to reaching a like-minded audience. “We have always prioritised using our customer photos to show how our products can be worn, as it’s so much more genuine. We are always delighted to see Zara Tindall wearing our products. However, what gives us the most satisfaction and inspiration is seeing our customers posting how they wear our products in our Facebook group.”

Countrywear champion Brontë Clare Mitchell, 22, from South Duffield, Selby, founded Femme Country magazine, published seasonally, four years ago when she was a student.

“Our vision is to spread an awareness about the versatility of country clothing and its ability to move from beyond the fields and into the city,” she says.

Bronte Clare Mitchell, contemporary countrywear lover and editor of Femme Country Magazine.

“I saw a huge gap for country clothing, for a young cool approach. I have been brought up in the countryside and had horses all my life. The races and point to point are massive for girls who want to get out there and wear great fashion.”

Earthy fabrics, textures and palettes once thought of as traditional, even staid, are being reconsidered and given a new lease of life. “Tweed is massive, and it can be worn in any landscape, especially the city. Tweed paired with beige palettes like camel, and adding a bright tweed – we saw it all at Cheltenham. It can create a real statement piece.”

Bronte likes to feature real-life young women wearing country style their way. “There are girls wearing floral dresses but pairing them with a trilby and boots. That hint of country is still there but if someone looked at her, they wouldn’t think it’s a country style.

“My wardrobe is full of tweeds, bouclé, skirts. It’s how people wear country – pieces that can go anywhere.”

Tan Amira boots, £445, and Burford tote, £225, at Fairfax & Favor.

And you don’t have to go the whole hog, as a touch of country style is sometimes all you need, especially when it comes to mixing in footwear and accessories inspired by equestrian and country sports.

“Fedoras and trilbies will never not be a country accessory,” says Bronte.

Countrywear from Purdey

Zara Tindall at the recent Cheltenham Festival, sporting a stylishly weather-beating cape coat. Photo credit: Nigel French/PA Wire.